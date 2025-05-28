The Brief: Real-time relevance with long-view insight

Television news station, eNCA premiered The Brief this past Sunday, 3 August, together with the Sunday Times, launching a bold new benchmark for Sunday morning journalism.

The Brief is a premium, fast-paced current affairs programme that brings together eNCA's broadcast power and the Sunday Times' editorial insight (Image supplied)

A premium, fast-paced current affairs programme that brings together eNCA's broadcast power and the Sunday Times' editorial insight.

"At eNCA, we pride ourselves on being the country's most trusted source for independent, impactful news," says Norman Munzhelele, managing director of eNCA.

"With The Brief, we are elevating Sunday viewing by combining our broadcast excellence with the Sunday Times' sharp editorial lens. It's a natural evolution in our mission to inform, engage, and lead."

"We are proud to bring the excellence of South Africa's most influential Sunday read onto your screens," says Nwabisa Makunga, managing director news & media, Arena Holdings.

"This groundbreaking partnership with eNCA marks a significant step in our multi-platform strategy. It demonstrates our commitment to broaden our journalistic offering and to extend our trusted investigative voice."

Real-time relevance with long-view insight

Designed for appointment viewing, The Brief blends real-time relevance with long-view insight.

Each episode opens with rapid headline analysis – complete with live audience polling – before transitioning into deeper panel discussions between eNCA anchors and Sunday Times editors.

The programme concludes with forward-looking perspectives and a weekly spotlight on high-impact South African stories.

A legacy of journalism

The collaboration amplifies eNCA's current affairs momentum, following its 2024 Safta win for Checkpoint as Best Current Affairs Programme – reinforcing the channel's leadership in investigative and analytical journalism.

Together, the brands deliver more than 130 years of journalism expertise, eNCA's 17-year track record of credible, independent news coverage and the Sunday Times' 119-year legacy of holding power to account.

Beyond the TV screen

The Brief also lives far beyond the television screen.

Full episodes will be available on eNCA's YouTube channel, while highlight clips are tailored for social platforms.

Viewers can engage with embedded content on TimesLiveand podcast versions will be available across major audio streaming services – creating one of the most dynamic and far-reaching news ecosystems in the country.

In an era where trust, transparency, and truth matter more than ever, The Brief sets a new standard for South African journalism – powered by eNCA's commitment to lead.

Tune in every Sunday at 8:30AM on eNCA DStv Channel 403. The Brief – where the headlines meet the full story.