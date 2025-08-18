DNTF funding applications for SME publishers opens 25 August

The first application window from the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF) opens on 25 August 2025, to 21 September 2025, when applications close.

From 22 September to 27 October, applications will be reviewed through an adjudication and due diligence process.

The Fund’s oversight and advisory board will ratify selected grantees between 27 October and 9 November, with contracting and disbursements taking place from 10 November to 7 December 2025 (upon receipt of signed contracts).Funded publishers will begin training on 12 January 2026.

It will offer small, medium, and community-based independent news publishers an opportunity to secure funding for projects that drive digital transformation and long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Who can apply

The DNTF is open to:

Early-stage news publishers in need of foundational digital tools (such as websites, content management systems, cameras, audio-visual equipment) and guidance to formalise operations.

Mid-stage news publishers with an established online presence who require strategic and technical support to grow audiences, launch new products, or diversify revenue.

Established publishers with fewer than 1 million monthly unique website users who are ready to experiment with sector-wide innovations or new business models that can be replicated.

Eligible applicants must (summary only):

Be members in good standing of the Press Council.



Operate a news publication serving a South African audience.



Demonstrate a commitment to editorial independence and public-interest journalism.



Have a clearly defined digital transformation project with measurable outcomes.



Meet the Fund’s governance and compliance requirements.

Independent adjudication committee

To ensure funding decisions are fair, independent, and transparent, the DNTF has appointed a five-member Adjudication Committee, whose role will be to assess applications against Board-approved criteria using a 100-point scoring matrix and to make funding recommendations.

Selected grantees will be ratified by the Fund’s Oversight and Advisory Board.“Committee members were selected for their professional expertise, sector knowledge, and independence, with representation across race, gender, geography, language, and media type,” says Leanne Kunz, head of fund at the DNTF.

“They bring a combined track record spanning journalism, digital innovation, media strategy, research, and public-interest communication.”

The inaugural committee members are:

Makhosazana ‘Khosi’ Zwane-Siguqa – Multi-award-winning journalist, editor and content strategist with 20 years’ experience in media.



Nomshado Lubisi – Media and technology communications strategist, currently leading communications strategy at Code for Africa.



Paul Crankshaw – Veteran journalist, publisher, and mentor to small media organisations.



Sisanda Nkoala – NRF-rated Associate Professor and award-winning researcher in linguistics and media studies.



Siphumelele Zondi – Media lecturer and former senior producer/presenter of technology news programmes on SABC.

How to apply

Applications will be assessed on objectives, innovation and technology, feasibility, organisational capacity, audience engagement, diversity and inclusion impact, sustainability and revenue potential, and potential for sector-wide impact.

Applications will be submitted through the Fund’s website. The application process is free, and no third party is authorised to charge a fee for applying.

Guidelines and the application portal go live on 25 August.

For more information, see: here.

Fast-changing media environment

Independent publishers are a vital part of South Africa’s democratic infrastructure, providing local, community, and public-interest journalism often not covered by larger news outlets.

Yet many face increasing pressure to adapt and survive in a fast-changing media environment. Structural challenges, including declining print revenue, shifting audience habits, and the need to compete in a digital-first news environment, have intensified.

The R114m Fund is a partnership between Google and the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and administered by Tshikululu Social Investments.

The fund is designed to help South African publishers strengthen digital capacity, diversify revenue streams, and future-proof their operations.

Public interest news publishers’ focus

“Our focus is on public interest news publishers,” says Kunz.

“Different parts of the industry are at different points in their digital journey: broadcast shifted earlier, while many small and medium publishers are progressing from more constrained starting points.

“The Fund is designed to close that gap, giving local, community, and independent newsrooms the resources to invest in tools, skills, and business models that will help them compete and grow online.”

Marianne Erasmus, Google News partner lead for sub-Saharan Africa, says, “As part of our ongoing collaboration with the South African news ecosystem, policymakers, and our partners at the AIP, we are excited to see the application process launch for the DNTF.

“This R114m fund is dedicated to fostering a sustainable future for local, community, and independent news publishers.

“The three-year initiative is designed to support newsrooms in launching vital digital transformation projects, and our financial commitment is paired with ongoing support from the Google News Initiative, providing training in digital fundamentals.”