Accused travel swindler granted R100,000 bail

The Pretoria Magistrates’ Court has granted R100,000 bail to travel agent Premila Shunmugam, the owner of Silver Touch Events in Greenstone Hill, who is facing three counts of fraud amounting to R400,000.

Promised services

The charges relate to allegations that, in July 2025, Shunmugam used a similar modus operandi to defraud multiple clients. It is alleged that she offered to assist complainants with booking luxury trips abroad through her travel agency. After agreements were reached, the complainants transferred funds to her. However, the state alleges that Shunmugam failed to render the promised services and did not refund the money.

The complainants later reported the matter at various police stations. On 8 December 2025, Shunmugam went to Wierdabrug Police Station to provide a statement to police. Following interrogation, she was arrested.

During bail proceedings, the state opposed her release. Prosecutor Chris Maruma submitted an affidavit from the investigating officer, Sergeant Martin Malapela, stating that Shunmugam is not a first-time offender, as she has a previous fraud conviction dating back to 2006. The affidavit further stated that there are currently 37 dockets opened against her in Gauteng and other provinces. It also alleged that after relocating, she failed to provide police with her new address.

Postponed

In his ruling, the magistrate noted that although several dockets have been opened against the accused, she has not yet been charged in those matters. He further found that a single previous conviction does not, on its own, demonstrate a propensity to commit crime. On this basis, the court found that exceptional circumstances existed to justify her release on bail.

The matter was postponed to 18 February 2026 for further investigations.