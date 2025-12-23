Top 10 highest earning celebrity fashion brands

A December 2025 report on celebrity fashion businesses has ranked Kim Kardashian’s Skims as the world’s most successful celebrity-owned clothing brand. The analysis, conducted by social media growth company Socialplug, assessed celebrity fashion labels using metrics including revenue performance and overall brand value.

Kim Kardashian's Skims brings in $1.7bn per year, more than any other celebrity fashion business in the world.

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty saw one of the biggest revenue jumps, growing over 500% in one year from $53 million to $324 million.

Kanye West's Yeezy is the most popular celebrity brand, with 6.4 million people checking it online each month.



The research examined more than 20 celebrity fashion brands to find which ones are doing best financially. The research looked at how much money each brand makes per year, what the brand is worth overall, and how many people check it online each month.

1. Kim Kardashian - Skims

Revenue: $1.7bn per year

Brand value: $5bn

People checking it online: 4.43 million

Kim Kardashian's Skims is the world's most successful celebrity fashion business. The brand has more than doubled its revenue over the past two years, going from $750m to $1.7bn. That growth helped Skims reach a $5bn valuation this November after securing $225m in new funding led by Goldman Sachs, making it one of the most valuable fashion companies in America.

2. Jessica Simpson - The Jessica Simpson Collection

The Jessica Simpson Collection comes second with steady $1 billion in annual revenue. Simpson launched this label in 2005, and the brand now draws more than 3.5 million people each month. Simpson's collection covers women's clothing, shoes, and accessories, and it's valued at $1 billion.

3. Kate Hudson - Fabletics

Kate Hudson's activewear brand Fabletics ranks third with $850m in revenue. The company grew 46% from the previous year, when it made $582m. Fabletics uses a subscription model where members pay monthly fees for discounted access to new releases, which has helped it build a loyal customer base. The brand is worth $1bn as of now.

4. Kanye West - Yeezy

Yeezy takes fourth place with $705m in revenue. Kanye West's brand grew by nearly 25% this year, up from $565m. Yeezy is actually the most popular celebrity brand out there, with almost 6.5M people checking it monthly. Its popularity is priced in evaluation too, with the business worth $1.3bn currently, second only to Skims.

5. Rihanna - Savage X Fenty

Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty rounds out the top five. The company has one of the fastest growth rates, with revenue shooting up 514% in one year. Just recently, Savage X Fenty was making around $53m, but last year that number climbed to $324m. The brand is now worth $3bn, even though its current revenue is lower than competitors ranked above it.

Joosep Seitam, CEO of Socialplug, commented on the study: “Most celebrity fashion brands fail because the celebrity treats them as side projects and only shows up for marketing. The ones that succeed have founders who take an active role in design and operations too. And those who do this have built businesses that now earn them more than their main careers ever did.”