    Diarrha N’Diaye to develop beauty and fragrance at Skims

    Kim Kardashian is giving the beauty industry another go by expanding her shapewear and clothing brand into beauty. Ami Colé founder, Diarrha N’Diaye, will lead product development, innovation, and brand strategy as the EVP for beauty and fragrance at Skims.
    4 Nov 2025
    4 Nov 2025

    Earlier this year, N’Diaye closed Ami Colé, citing challenges such as “this president, climbing tariffs, and marketing costs” that made the business no longer viable.

    In founding Ami Colé — named after her mother — N’Diaye aimed to fill a gap in beauty for Black and brown women and foster community with inclusive and innovative products.

    This mission remains notable as she transitions to her new role.

    “I remember being so emotional and frustrated when shades flashed too ashy, too red, or too yellow on my friends’ cheeks — masking the beauty I saw versus enhancing it,” she wrote in The Cut announcing her decision to close her beauty brand.

    “And while this chapter is ending, my work isn’t done. I still believe in beauty — at every level — and I’m looking forward to discovering what comes next,” she wrote at the time.

    Enter the Skims Beauty era.



    “I have sat on salon floors, worked eight-hour shifts at beauty retailers, started a company, and am now taking an executive seat at a beauty brand promising to bring a fresh approach to beauty,” N’Diaye told The Cut.

    She knows a thing or two about building a brand; besides starting her own, she’s worked in product development at brands like Glossier and L’Oréal.

    “I have been around the block, and I’m happy to bring this vault of knowledge to Kim’s beauty closet to work on a new wave of inclusive beauty for all.

    “The sky really is the limit, and I want every little brown girl to know that.”

    Kardashian is, of course, not new to the beauty industry, having founded KKW Beauty, which she later rebranded as SKKN by Kim, a skincare line that later branched into makeup.

    In a similar vein, Kardashian is thinking of makeup classics, simplifying rituals, and focusing on skin at Skims Beauty.

    “I want Skims Beauty to be a place where everyone feels represented, and there was no better person to help us do that than Diarrha,” Kardashian said in a press release.

    N’Diaye has been tasked with bridging the gap from clothing to makeup, hair, and fragrance.

    “I meant what I said about my love, dedication, and obsession with our beloved beauty industry.

    “I am proud to have lived my dream out loud, failed, and dusted myself off into an amazing new opportunity to continue to do the work,” she told The Cut.

    Skims recently explored beauty by blending shapewear with collagen yarn to introduce the face wrap, which quickly became a TikTok sensation.

    Source: The Cut

