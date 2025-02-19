Nike and Kim Kardashian’s Skims partner to launch NikeSkims

Nike has revealed it has partnered with Kim Kardashian’s Skims to launch a new activewear brand called NikeSkims.

This is reportedly the first time the global sporting brand has collaborated with an external company to introduce a brand, combining Nike’s expertise in sports performance apparel with Skims’ shapewear design focus.

Nike’s partnership with Skims builds on a years-long effort to connect more deeply with female shoppers. In the past, that’s included improving its sneaker assortment for women and simplifying its leggings and bra offerings, among other efforts.

“We’re energised by the opportunity to build a new brand and shake things up for the next generation of athletes with NikeSkims,” says Heidi O’Neill, president of Consumer, Product and Brand, Nike, Inc.

“This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation. We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy.”

NikeSkims’ approach to product design is inspired and informed by athletes, sport and the female form, enabling unsurpassed quality so women can move with confidence, from the gym to the studio to everyday life. To that end, the brand will make its premium-quality and style-forward designs available to all women through extended sizing.

That also means more women athletes can further benefit from Nike’s distinct advantages across the marketplace, leveraging women-specific innovation from the Nike Sport Research Lab, a growing membership and app ecosystem that serves millions of women around the globe, and partnerships with the world’s greatest leagues, teams, federations and voices in art and culture.

“Nike and Skims share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” Kim Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer for Skims, said in a statement.

“This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body. Every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered.”

NikeSkims will debut its first collection in the United States with a global expansion to follow in 2026, with extension to new markets and retail locations, including wholesale partners.