Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaBizcommunity.comFRIGAIR EXPO 2025Securex 2025Spark MediaAchievement Awards GroupAMIEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nike CEO completes C-Suite makeover with former McDonald’s executive

    Nike has appointed Michael Gonda, former McDonald’s executive, as executive vice president and chief communications officer of Nike, effective 7 July 2025.
    4 Jun 2025
    4 Jun 2025
    Michael Gonda. Source:
    Michael Gonda. Source: www.mcdonalds.com

    In this role, Gonda will lead the global communications organisation, overseeing all facets of the communications strategy, including storytelling, corporate and brand reputation, issues management, and employee engagement.

    As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, Gonda will report to president and chief executive officer, Elliott Hill.

    Since Hill came out of retirement and returned to Nike in October 2024, he has changed most of the top positions under his leadership.

    With the hiring of Michael Gonda, Hill has completed revamping Nike’s top leadership team.

    Read more: Nike, McDonald’s, Elliott Hill
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz