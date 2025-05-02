Nike CEO completes C-Suite makeover with former McDonald’s executive

Nike has appointed Michael Gonda, former McDonald’s executive, as executive vice president and chief communications officer of Nike, effective 7 July 2025.

In this role, Gonda will lead the global communications organisation, overseeing all facets of the communications strategy, including storytelling, corporate and brand reputation, issues management, and employee engagement.

As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, Gonda will report to president and chief executive officer, Elliott Hill.

Since Hill came out of retirement and returned to Nike in October 2024, he has changed most of the top positions under his leadership.

With the hiring of Michael Gonda, Hill has completed revamping Nike’s top leadership team.