Gauteng Education strengthens school safety

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has vowed to remain committed to ensuring a safe, transparent, and supportive learning environment across all public schools in the province.

Image source: benwhitephotography from Freepik

In a statement on Tuesday, the department outlined key interventions and progress made by the department in addressing school safety concerns, including the impact of nearby mining activity, the expansion of first aid and disaster readiness programmes, and the enforcement of school-based safety compliance.

Impact of illegal mining on schools

The GDE confirmed that several schools across the province have been affected by ground instability, air pollution, and proximity to illegal and legal mining activities.

In some cases, schools have been relocated or placed on rehabilitation programmes due to safety concerns.

The department has conducted assessments and is set to begin the rehabilitation programme on 13 schools in areas, such as Gauteng West, Centurion and Ekurhuleni South, that face challenges from dolomitic ground conditions. These include Boiteko Primary School, Laerskool Fleur, Laerskool Louis Leipoldt, and more.

“It must be noted that although there is no formal complaint by schools regarding air pollution, the GDE also has schools located close to heavy industrial area in Germiston, Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark and other areas across the province.

“The signs of pollution over long period of time are seen through the dilapidation of concrete and masonry elements in the buildings. There is excessive carbonation of concrete and corrosion of reinforcement,” the department said.

The department said about 11 schools in the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark regions are currently under the rehabilitation programme, including Laerskool Oospark, Setjhaba-Sohle Secondary School, Oliver Lodge Primary School and more.

The GDE has also conducted disaster management training for school staff across all districts, including firefighting and Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA).

On the curriculum side, the department said learners are taught about mining and environmental safety through various subjects. In the Intermediate Phase, Grade 5 Social Sciences includes dedicated content on mining and its environmental and social impacts.

In the Senior Phase, these issues are explored through Life Orientation, Natural Sciences, and Geography, aligned with the national CAPS curriculum. These lessons are delivered by teachers as part of the regular classroom programme.

First aid training for learners

The department said it continues to promote learner safety and empowerment through the facilitation of basic first aid training in public schools.

In line with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, this training is also delivered under the department’s flagship Multi-Certification Skills Programme (MCSP), an innovative initiative which ensures that learners acquire practical, accredited skills alongside their formal education.

“Through this program, learners are exposed to a wide range of certifications, including first aid, coding, entrepreneurship, and more, equipping them with up to 13 certification credits by the end of Grade 12.

“Over the past three financial years, 212 schools facilitated accredited first aid training, reaching 1 017 learners. The training includes CPR, bleeding control, burn treatment, fracture stabilisation, and seizure management, and is provided by accredited service providers sourced via the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Central Supplier Database,” the GDE said.

The programme is fully funded by the department as part of its School Safety strategy, with School Management Teams and School Safety Teams supporting and managing learner first aiders at school level. New learners are trained annually to ensure the programme remains active and sustainable.

School-based safety certification

In line with the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the GDE continues to prioritise safety compliance at schools through the training and deployment of certified first aiders.

“While the law requires one trained first aider per 100 staff members, we train 3 - 4 staff members per school to ensure continuity when personnel leave due to promotion, retirement, or other reasons,” the department said.

To date, 315 staff members have been trained as first aiders across the province in the past three financial years, with 116 schools currently confirmed to have at least one trained first aider on site.

“These first aiders, drawn from each school’s School Safety Committee, are equipped with Level 1 accredited training, valid for three years, enabling them to respond to health emergencies while awaiting professional EMS services,” the department said.

To further ensure compliance and sustainability, the department:

Distributes awareness materials on the Occupational Health and Safety Act;



Provides schools with first aid kit refills;



Trains personnel on both basic first aid and firefighting techniques; and



Ensures schools identified as non-compliant are promptly trained and supported to meet the required standards.

Operation of politically affiliated organisations

The GDE said it does not formally endorse or permit the operation of politically affiliated organisations, including COSAS, PASO and any other politically affiliated student organisations within public schools.

The department emphasised that its goal is to ensure that schools remain non-partisan and focused on learning.

“Only the Representative Council of Learners (RCL) is recognised as the official learner governance structure. While freedom of association is respected, any external group must operate with proper authorisation and without disrupting teaching,” the GDE said.

In recent years, the department explained that student organisation driven and linked disruptions have been reported at several schools across the province.

The department responds to such incidents through law enforcement partnerships, in line with the legislation, which prohibits political activity during school time.

“Principals receive annual guidance on managing such incidents, and criminal charges are laid where disruptions involve intimidation, vandalism, or violence. Everyone must be reminded that the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) views disruptions at schools as a criminal offence,” the department said.

Action against corruption

Over the past five financial years, the Gauteng Department of Education recorded one corruption-related case, which involved the decontamination and deep cleaning of schools.

The matter was investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), with R3.8m spent on legal and investigative fees. Disciplinary action was taken against implicated officials, and a criminal case was referred to the SAPS.

“The Gauteng Department of Education remains committed to transparency and regular public accountability in addressing matters that affect the education sector. We take seriously any issues raised within our sector, whether related to safety, governance, or the well-being of learners and staff.

“In doing so, we continue to engage constructively in finding sustainable solutions. Through ongoing monitoring, policy interventions, and partnerships, we strive to ensure that all Gauteng schools operate in safe, compliant, and supportive conditions,” the MEC Chiloane said.