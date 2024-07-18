Basic Education works to develop school safety guidelines

Following recent cases of food poisoning among learners, the Department of Basic Education is working with the Department of Health to develop safety guidelines for schools to effectively mitigate the risks of organophosphate pesticide exposure in school environments.

This was announced by the Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube at a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Gwarube said that learner safety is her top priority, and that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) is taking the matter seriously.

“In response to these incidents, my department is working with the Department of Health to develop safety guidelines for schools on how best to mitigate the risks of organophosphate pesticides entering school environments.

“These will be aimed at ensuring that communities and vendors near schools are aware of the risks associated with hazardous chemicals, especially those used for pest control purposes. I will ensure that these are finalised as soon as possible,” she explained.

This as the country has experienced a spate of deaths and children falling ill after eating snacks from local spaza shops across the country. Six Soweto children died after they were said to have consumed snacks from a local spaza shop. At a recent media briefing, health minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced that forensic tests unveiled that the six primary school children were killed by a highly toxic organophosphate called Terbufos.

At the briefing Gwarube highlighted that initial investigations have shown that incidents originated from food items purchased outside of school premises, particularly items tainted with hazardous chemicals such as organophosphates.

Organophosphate pesticides are highly toxic substances and pose a significant risk, especially to young children. In these cases, it appears that certain foods were contaminated, resulting in serious health consequences for the affected learners.

“I want to urge communities, parents, and vendors to exercise extreme caution when handling, storing, and selling pesticides, particularly those known to contain harmful chemicals. The proper handling of pesticides is not just a matter of regulatory compliance but of ensuring that our children are safe in the environments where they learn, play, and grow,” she said.

The minister said that she is exploring all possible legal avenues, within a basic education context, to ban these pesticides and insecticides from entering into school environments.

“It is my view that no school should be permitted to store or use these dangerous chemicals on its premises. Our objective is to create a safe learning environment for every child, and we are committed to implementing the necessary steps to make this a reality.”

Learner safety

Within the DBE’s commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all learners, Gwarube said it was with a heavy heart that she addresses the deeply distressing incident of the rape of five Grade 12 learners in the Eastern Cape.

The incident occurred in Mqhekezweni, outside Mthatha, where the learners from Jongintaba High School were sexually assaulted by two armed intruders last week.

“I want to express my deepest sadness for what these young people have endured. Such acts of violence are abhorrent and utterly unacceptable, particularly during a time when these learners should be focused on their studies and their futures.

“In response to this tragedy, the department has prioritised psychosocial support for the affected learners, ensuring that they have access to counselling and trauma care services. Our priority is to support them in their recovery, giving them the space and assistance they need to heal.”

She added that this incident also highlights the broader need for a more robust approach to safeguarding learners from gender-based violence (GBV) within and outside the school environment.

She emphasised that schools are a space of learning and growth, and that this should be reflected in communities as well.

“It is unacceptable that women and children should feel unsafe in this country, we must act with all urgency to end the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement and community stakeholders to ensure that justice is served for those five learners,” the minister said.