The Gathering 2025: Daily Maverick’s flagship event returns for its 15th edition
This isn’t just another current affairs conference – The Gathering is where South Africa’s boldest thinkers and leaders come together to tackle the country’s most urgent challenges and explore ideas that could shape the future. Last year’s tickets sold out in record time – proof that South Africans are hungry for spaces that matter, conversations that count, and change that lasts.
This year’s theme: Changemakers | The Impact Edition
The 2025 edition will spotlight people and ideas driving meaningful change across South Africa, with a programme designed to challenge, provoke and inspire.
Hosted by award-winning journalist, sharp political commentator, and one of South Africa’s most distinctive voices, Rebecca Davis, confirmed speakers joining us on stage include: Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, acclaimed artist Mary Sibande, CEO of SmartStart Grace Mathlape, journalist and human rights activist Mark Heywood, philanthropist and co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation Rachel Kolisi and fibertime founder Alan Knott-Craig.
Plus: Co-founders of Murmur Intelligence Kyle Findlay and Aldu Cornelissen, Daily Maverick CEO Styli Charalambous, award-winning journalists Pieter-Louis Myburgh, Estelle Ellis and Zukiswa Pikoli, and a special performance of Round of Applause: Freshly Squeezed for Daily Maverick by Marianne Thamm.
These are just some of the confirmed speakers (we’re keeping a few big surprises!).
What awaits you:
- Unfiltered debates on education, politics, AI, business and civil society;
- High-impact sessions designed to challenge, provoke and inspire; and
- Direct access to South Africa’s boldest thinkers and changemakers.
In addition to thought-provoking discussions, The Gathering 2025 offers a unique opportunity for attendees to explore Daily Maverick, connect with fellow participants, and engage in activities throughout the day.
Whether in-person at the Cape Town International Convention Centre or joining online, The Gathering 2025 invites individuals from all walks of life to join a community dedicated to shaping the future of our nation.
Buy tickets here. Tickets limited to 8 per person.
Register for the virtual event.
Book now. Be part of the change.
