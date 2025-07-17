Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    #WPRD2025 | Butter Knife PR's Zara Lindsay-Bowman: PR is all about people

    Zara Lindsay-Bowman is a senior account executive at Butter Knife PR, an all-female, creatively driven agency based in Cape Town.
    Evan-Lee CourieBy Evan-Lee Courie
    17 Jul 2025
    Zara Lindsay-Bowman, senior account executive at Butter Knife PR. Image supplied
    Working closely with founder and mentor Leandi Ward, Lindsay-Bowman plays a key role in shaping brand narratives that are both strategic and relevant.

    Could you tell us a little bit about Butter Knife PR?

    Butter Knife PR is a communications agency based in Cape Town. We’re small but intentional, and pride ourselves on creating PR moments that are relevant, fresh, and just a little unexpected.

    Whether we’re launching a brand, debuting a new collection, rolling out a campaign, or amplifying awareness for a household name, we believe in emotionally-led storytelling, creative thinking, and building real connections between brand and consumer.

    What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

    PR is about helping shape the way people experience a brand and not just what they see, but how they feel and connect. It’s an industry that sits at the intersection of creativity and strategy, and that’s what makes it so exciting.

    What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?

    At Butter Knife, no two days are ever the same. One moment you’re coordinating a media drop or briefing an influencer, and the next you’re pitching a feature or deep in brainstorms with your team.

    The common thread? People.

    Everything we do is about people and at its core, PR is about building and nurturing relationships to shape how a brand is perceived in the world.

    What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

    I love that we get to be part of so many different brands’ journeys. Seeing an idea evolve into a tangible connection with consumers and knowing the work we do behind the scenes can shift perception, is incredibly rewarding.

    Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?

    One that stood out to me recently was the reopening of Belmond’s Hotel Splendido in Portofino. The way the campaign was brought to life was cinematic. It evoked emotion, nostalgia, and wanderlust all at once, making you want to be part of the story.


    What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?

  • Hyper-local influence: Micro and nano influencers are becoming more powerful than ever, especially when they have real credibility in their communities.
  • Cultural intelligence: Understanding local nuances and trends is key to meaningful storytelling.
  • PR-meets-content: Traditional PR is merging with content creation, those who can do both will thrive.
  • Relationship-building: AI is growing, but real, human relationships with media, creators, and clients are the base of our work.

    What advice would you give to someone starting out in PR today?

    Internships. Don’t be afraid to start small and observe everything, ask questions, and show up with energy. PR is about people, so be someone others want to work with.

    Where do you see the PR industry heading in the next five years?

    I believe the value of trust and authenticity will only grow, with more integration between PR, content creation, and digital marketing, a continued shift toward micro-influencer and hyper-local campaigns, and a return to intentional media relationships, because while the landscape evolves, traditional media remains powerful and worth nurturing.

    What does World PR Day mean to you?

    It’s a moment to recognise the importance of a sector that often works behind the curtain. PR shapes conversations and influences culture more than most people realise.

    World PR Day is a reminder that the work we do matters and that it’s worth celebrating.

    brand building, Evan-Lee Courie, media relationships, public relations trends, authentic storytelling, World PR Day, #WPRD2025
    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Group Editor: Retail and Lifestyle
