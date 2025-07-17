WPRD2025 | Butter Knife PR's Zara Lindsay-Bowman: PR is all about people

Zara Lindsay-Bowman is a senior account executive at Butter Knife PR, an all-female, creatively driven agency based in Cape Town.

Zara Lindsay-Bowman, senior account executive at Butter Knife PR. Image supplied

Working closely with founder and mentor Leandi Ward, Lindsay-Bowman plays a key role in shaping brand narratives that are both strategic and relevant.

Could you tell us a little bit about Butter Knife PR?

Butter Knife PR is a communications agency based in Cape Town. We’re small but intentional, and pride ourselves on creating PR moments that are relevant, fresh, and just a little unexpected.

Whether we’re launching a brand, debuting a new collection, rolling out a campaign, or amplifying awareness for a household name, we believe in emotionally-led storytelling, creative thinking, and building real connections between brand and consumer.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

PR is about helping shape the way people experience a brand and not just what they see, but how they feel and connect. It’s an industry that sits at the intersection of creativity and strategy, and that’s what makes it so exciting.

What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?

At Butter Knife, no two days are ever the same. One moment you’re coordinating a media drop or briefing an influencer, and the next you’re pitching a feature or deep in brainstorms with your team.

The common thread? People.

Everything we do is about people and at its core, PR is about building and nurturing relationships to shape how a brand is perceived in the world.

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

I love that we get to be part of so many different brands’ journeys. Seeing an idea evolve into a tangible connection with consumers and knowing the work we do behind the scenes can shift perception, is incredibly rewarding.

Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?

One that stood out to me recently was the reopening of Belmond’s Hotel Splendido in Portofino. The way the campaign was brought to life was cinematic. It evoked emotion, nostalgia, and wanderlust all at once, making you want to be part of the story.





What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?

Hyper-local influence: Micro and nano influencers are becoming more powerful than ever, especially when they have real credibility in their communities.



Cultural intelligence: Understanding local nuances and trends is key to meaningful storytelling.



PR-meets-content: Traditional PR is merging with content creation, those who can do both will thrive.

