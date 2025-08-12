South Africa
    Uncle Waffles joins Adidas in global Superstar: The Original campaign

    Adidas South Africa has announced multi-platinum international DJ-producer Uncle Waffles as the latest partner to sign to the brand's Lifestyle portfolio.
    12 Aug 2025
    12 Aug 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Uncle Waffles features in the global Superstar: The Original campaign, joining a multi-generational cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Missy Elliott, Jennie, Anthony Edwards, Mark Gonzales and GloRilla, to name a few.

    Superstar: The Original brings together an unprecedented roster of cultural trailblazers who exemplify what it means to be an Original Icon.

    The newly released campaign with Uncle Waffles spotlights the artist rocking her Superstars in a series of bold, black and white shots - an ode to the Superstar’s original colourway.

    Uncle Waffles defines what it means to be an Original Icon through her authenticity and innovation. Dubbed the 'Princess of Amapiano', she has been monumental in bringing the South African genre to the mainstream.

    In 2023, Uncle Waffles made history as the first Amapiano DJ to play on a main stage at the world-renowned Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Her unique style of dancing and viral social media videos helped accelerate her music career, where she quickly established herself as an internationally acclaimed standout artist.

    At the heart of Adidas’ partnership with Uncle Waffles is the recognition of working with impactful icons that continue to shape music, fashion and culture not only locally but on a global scale too.

