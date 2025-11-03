Siya Kolisi and Adidas collaborate on sportswear line celebrating the spirit of Zwide

Adidas and two-time back-to-back Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi has officially launched the adidas x Kolisi Collection, the athlete’s first sportswear capsule with the brand.

Image supplied

This collaboration celebrates Kolisi’s deep-rooted connection to his hometown of Zwide in the Eastern Cape, and reflects his journey from adversity to global icon.

The 11-piece collection, designed in partnership with Kolisi, fuses style, comfort, and storytelling. It draws inspiration from the sport that shaped his life: rugby and the township that raised him. Kolisi invites fans and supporters to wear his story with pride through this capsule.

“The adidas x Kolisi capsule marks a meaningful milestone in my journey,” says Kolisi. “It represents a story that began in adversity and has come full circle through the creation of this exclusive apparel range. adidas and I are proud to share a few pieces with you, each one carrying part of that story.”

In a personal and profound reminder of his rise from hardship to national leadership, Kolisi adds: "The fans have walked alongside me, and they know what this capsule truly means. Enkosi kakhulu for the love and support. I hope you wear these with the same pride we felt creating them."





The adidas x Kolisi Collection forms part of adidas Sportswear line, made for all-day comfort and easy layering. Its relaxed silhouettes and high-quality fabrications are designed to transition seamlessly between downtime, workouts, and casual wear. The range includes hoodies, graphic tees, shorts, sweatpants, and rugby-inspired jerseys.

Each item in the collection is rich in detail: from the embroidered adidas logo for a clean, elevated finish to the map of Zwide on the backs of tees and hoodies.

Every piece features the message “I ❤️ Zwide” written in the Captain`s handwriting, a powerful tribute to the community that shaped Kolisi. Inside the tags is a message in his handwriting: “Your current circumstance does not determine your future.”

“Siya’s incredible journey from Zwide to the summit of the global sporting world provides a source of timeless inspiration. At adidas we firmly believe that ‘Sport has the power to change lives’ and Siya is indeed a wonderful embodiment of this. What he has achieved through his hard work, humility and passion is truly remarkable. His partnership with adidas stretches back to his earliest rugby days and it is special to pay homage to Zwide, the community that raised one of the greatest South Africans. The designs and colours were personally overseen by Siya and reflect his unique styles” says Tom Brown, adidas South Africa senior brand director.

The adidas x Kolisi Collection is now available online and at selected adidas retail stores.