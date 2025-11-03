South Africa
Retail Retailers
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenBizcommunity.comStilesCatchwordsOnPoint PRBataLGScan DisplayM&C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Spar SaveMor brings affordable shopping to Mdantsane with revamped store

    The Spar Group has officially opened the revamped SaveMor store in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, a refreshed retail destination designed to inspire and uplift the local community.
    3 Nov 2025
    3 Nov 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The store promises to bring accessible and convenient retail solutions, offering a vast range of products that cater to consumers’ everyday needs while emphasising affordability and quality.

    South African middle and lower-income households are spending a larger share of their income on necessities compared to wealthier segments. With income growing slower than prices and unemployment still high, compounded by rising living costs, higher VAT, and global uncertainties, consumers are forced to make hard choices.

    SaveMor aims to ease this financial strain by offering a budget-friendly and affordable option without compromising quality for price-sensitive shoppers.

    As part of Spar’s independent retail model, the new SaveMor Mdantsane is managed by local entrepreneur Barry Moldenhauer, ensuring that the benefits of this investment remain within the community. The opening of the new store is expected to create new jobs, strengthen the local supply chain, and provide residents with greater access to affordable, quality products.

    Reflecting on the successful launch, store owner Barry Moldenhauer expressed, "Our goal is to create a positive impact in Mdantsane. This store is not just about shopping. It is about community upliftment and empowerment. We want every shopper to feel welcome and appreciated, knowing that their support helps foster local development."

    Through this new store, SaveMor Mdantsane seeks to become a cornerstone of community commerce, offering a retail experience that resonates with the values of Mdantsane.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz