Spar Gourmet lands at Zimbali Oasis

Spar has launched its first-ever Spar Gourmet store at the Zimbali Oasis, an achievement made possible through the strong partnership between Spar and one of its dedicated independent retailers, Mark Anderson, who brings over 40 years of retail experience.

Image supplied

This collaboration brought to life a bold, premium retail vision that redefines what modern grocery shopping can be in South Africa.

The Spar business model has long been anchored in its unique relationship with independent retailers who operate under the Spar brand while bringing their entrepreneurial insight, local expertise and passion for community to each store format catering for diverse shopper needs.

The opening of Spar Gourmet showcased the power of this partnership-driven approach, proving how innovation thrives when national support and local ownership work hand in hand.

Set within the heart of KZN’s most exclusive leisure destination, the new Spar Gourmet store introduced a sophisticated retail environment shaped by luxury, craftsmanship and elevated convenience.

Guests who attended the launch experienced a seamless blend of curated elements - from artisanal breads and patisserie delights to gourmet meals, a premium butchery offering specialised cuts, and an elegant wine emporium that invited exploration.

Spar Gourmet official launch. L to R: Romey Anderson, Travis Anderson, Keegan Anderson, Angelo Swartz, Mark Anderson, Camilla Kerr, Neil Cobett, Colleen Anderson and Tyrone Kerr. Image supplied

Every detail reflected the retailer’s commitment to excellence, backed by Spar’s national vision for progressive retail innovation.

Reflecting on this milestone, Mpudi Maubane, national PR, Communications & Sponsorships manager at Spar, said “Today marked a defining moment for Spar. The launch of Spar Gourmet showed just how powerful it can be when our retailers’ passion and entrepreneurial spirit come together with the support and innovation of the Spar brand. Zimbali Oasis was the perfect place to bring this vision to life, and alongside our retailer, we’ve created a store that genuinely lifts the shopping experience for our consumer.

The opening also signalled an exciting step forward in Spar’s journey to grow its premium offering, while staying true to our unique model of empowering independent retailers.

By giving retailers, the freedom to innovate in ways that best serve their communities, we’re able to evolve with global trends while remaining proudly and authentically South African.

“Spar Gourmet is intended to be more than just a store, it is envisioned to be an experiential destination where customers could discover curated products, enjoy handcrafted flavours, engage with food in a fresh and inspiring way. This launch demonstrated what can be achieved when we combine local ownership with the broader Spar mission of uplifting communities through quality retail,” Maubane concluded.

This launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand - one that celebrates exceptional food experiences while staying rooted in the values that our shoppers trust.