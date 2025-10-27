South Africa
Retail ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comStilesCatchwordsOnPoint PRBataLGScan DisplayM&C Saatchi AbelRainbow ChickenTLC Worldwide AfricaTDMCRealm DigitalWWF South AfricaVolpesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Still Good connects South Africans with nutritious food at reduced prices

    A South African social enterprise is answering government’s call for collaborative solutions to improve access to nutritious food by connecting shoppers with surplus stock nearing its sell-by date – discounted up to 65%.
    27 Oct 2025
    27 Oct 2025
    Steffen Burrows, Still Good CEO, one of four co-founders. Image supplied
    Steffen Burrows, Still Good CEO, one of four co-founders. Image supplied

    Launched in May, Still Good has helped shoppers reduce grocery bills by close to R4m in six months while reducing retailers’ food waste costs.

    Their web platform connects shoppers with access to discounted nutritious groceries close to sell-by date, from more than 80 Pick n Pay, Spar and Food Lovers Market franchise and corporate stores and independent retailers across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Free State and North West.

    “We are helping South Africans beat food price inflation over the past six years – a remarkable achievement when you consider that 63.5% of households in South Africa experience food insecurity according to the Human Sciences Research Council’s Food and Nutrition Security Survey,” said Steffen Burrows, Still Good CEO, who is one of four co-founders.

    Beyond hunger, the deaths of 1,000 children each year are attributed to preventable acute malnutrition, with 2.7 million children under six living in households unable to meet their basic nutritional needs.

    Still Good hopes to change this, offering customers Value Bags - surprise bundles of grocery items from fresh produce, bakery items to dry groceries that are still good to eat but at risk of going to waste as their sell-by date approaches. For food safety reasons, meat and deli items are not sold.

    “We sell 95% of the available bags offered for sale on our web platform. Some stores sell 50 bags in two minutes - we can’t keep up with demand,” Burrows said. Most regular shoppers buy twice a week - if they can get a bag in time. “The fastest way to secure one is to join the Still Good WhatsApp channel in your region for instant notifications when new Value Bags are listed.”

    Still Good’s growing community of shoppers includes families stretching their grocery budgets and others purchasing bags to donate.

    “The platform displays both the normal retail price and the discounted price, with secure payments processed via Yoco. Customers collect bags in-store during a designated pick-up window, usually near the end of the day.” Still Good users can track their total savings, with one customer from Kenilworth in Cape Town saving over R40,000 in six months.

    Johannesburg resident Chanté-Leigh Hendricks has been buying Still Good Value Bags from her local Randburg Spar since July.

    “My family loves the element of surprise - opening a bag in anticipation, not knowing what will be inside. I’ve also tapped into my creative side learning to cook what we receive. I resonate with what the brand stands for - eating well while saving money and reducing waste,” she said.

    An established concept overseas, Still Good pioneered a pure retail model as this is where South Africa’s biggest waste problem lies, explained Burrows. “Previously, previously much of this stock was wasted, taking up valuable municipal landfill airspace that is close to capacity in South Africa.”

    As a social enterprise, Still Good donates 10% of its earnings to feed the hungry through partnerships with SA Harvest and other food banks.

    Read more: Pick n Pay, Spar, Food Lovers Market, Steffen Burrows
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz