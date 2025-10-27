South Africa
    Fake goods confiscated in W Cape raid

    The Western Cape Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team, in conjunction with various law enforcement agencies and industry partners, has confiscated counterfeit goods to the value of R8m.
    27 Oct 2025
    27 Oct 2025
    Photo by on
    Photo by Eric Prouzet on Unsplash

    The law enforcement agencies’ operation targeted outlets selling and distributing counterfeit goods within the province.

    The multidisciplinary team - comprising members of the Western Cape Essential Infrastructure Task Team, the National Counterfeit Unit, Public Order Policing (POPS) Western Cape, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), Customs officials and Brand Protectors - conducted inspections at identified business premises in Bellville, where suspected counterfeit goods were being sold.

    During the operation, a large consignment of counterfeit clothing, footwear and accessories, bearing the trademarks of well-known international brands, was seized. The total estimated value of the confiscated goods is approximately R8m.

    While no arrests were effected during the operation, investigations are continuing to trace the supply network and determine the origin of the illicit goods.

    The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile, commended the collaborative effort, emphasising that the sale of counterfeit products undermines legitimate business operations, deprives the State of revenue, and often supports organised criminal networks.

    “The SAPS will continue to work closely with enforcement agencies and brand representatives to remove counterfeit products from circulation and to protect the rights of consumers and legitimate traders,” said Patekile.

    Members of the public are urged to report the sale of suspected counterfeit goods to their nearest police station or through the SAPS Crime Stop number -- 08600 10111

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
