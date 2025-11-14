Meetings Africa 2026 opens exhibitor registrations

SA Tourism has unveiled the advisory panel guiding the 20th edition of Meetings Africa and officially opened exhibitor registrations for the 2026 trade show.

This edition will feature a two-day trade show, preceded by the educational day, BonDay, in partnership with global, continental, and national industry associations.

“SA Tourism extends appreciation to all panel members for their commitment to advancing the country’s business events industry and for their support in driving inclusive, sustainable growth through Meetings Africa." says SA Tourism Acting CEO Darryl Erasmus.

"We are committed to fostering stronger partnerships within the tourism value chain and to co-creating a platform that continues to enhance South Africa’s position as a premier business events destination.”

Comprising leaders of Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) associations and business events companies, and host city and venue stakeholders, the advisory panel aims to “provide insights and guide a more coordinated approach” to the organisation of the trade show.

The Meetings Africa advisory panel:

Glenton de Kock – CEO of the Southern African Association for the conference industry



Thulani Nzima – Chairperson of the South African Township and Village Tourism Association (SATOVITO)



Thato Mothopeng – CEO of SATOVITO



Projeni Pather – Chairperson of the Association of African Exhibition Organisers



Nina Freysen-Pretorius – CEO of The Conference Company



Jeffers Miruka – MD of the African Associations Management Company



Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo – Business events strategist



Frank Murangwa – Regional director for Africa at the International Congress and Convention Association



John Arvanitakis – CEO of the Event Greening Forum



Shaun Bird – GM of the Sandton Convention Centre



Mzamo Masito – SA Tourism Board chairperson



Thandubuhle Mgudlwa – CEO of the Joburg Tourism Company (JTC)



Rendani Khorombi – Executive head of tourism strategic services at JTC

The details:

The Meetings Africa trade show takes place on 23-25 February 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, exhibitors can register here.