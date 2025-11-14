South Africa
    Meetings Africa 2026 opens exhibitor registrations

    SA Tourism has unveiled the advisory panel guiding the 20th edition of Meetings Africa and officially opened exhibitor registrations for the 2026 trade show.
    14 Nov 2025
    SA Tourism has opened exhibitor registrations for the 2026 Meetings Africa trade show and appointed a 13-member advisory panel for the event. Source: ( )
    SA Tourism has opened exhibitor registrations for the 2026 Meetings Africa trade show and appointed a 13-member advisory panel for the event. Source: ( Tourism Update )

    This edition will feature a two-day trade show, preceded by the educational day, BonDay, in partnership with global, continental, and national industry associations.

    “SA Tourism extends appreciation to all panel members for their commitment to advancing the country’s business events industry and for their support in driving inclusive, sustainable growth through Meetings Africa." says SA Tourism Acting CEO Darryl Erasmus.

    "We are committed to fostering stronger partnerships within the tourism value chain and to co-creating a platform that continues to enhance South Africa’s position as a premier business events destination.”

    Comprising leaders of Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) associations and business events companies, and host city and venue stakeholders, the advisory panel aims to “provide insights and guide a more coordinated approach” to the organisation of the trade show.

    The Meetings Africa advisory panel:

    • Glenton de Kock – CEO of the Southern African Association for the conference industry
    • Thulani Nzima – Chairperson of the South African Township and Village Tourism Association (SATOVITO)
    • Thato Mothopeng – CEO of SATOVITO
    • Projeni Pather – Chairperson of the Association of African Exhibition Organisers
    • Nina Freysen-Pretorius – CEO of The Conference Company
    • Jeffers Miruka – MD of the African Associations Management Company
    • Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo – Business events strategist
    • Frank Murangwa – Regional director for Africa at the International Congress and Convention Association
    • John Arvanitakis – CEO of the Event Greening Forum
    • Shaun Bird – GM of the Sandton Convention Centre
    • Mzamo Masito – SA Tourism Board chairperson
    • Thandubuhle Mgudlwa – CEO of the Joburg Tourism Company (JTC)
    • Rendani Khorombi – Executive head of tourism strategic services at JTC

    The details:

    The Meetings Africa trade show takes place on 23-25 February 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, exhibitors can register here.

