Drakensberg’s Little Switzerland shifts to all-inclusive offering

Little Switzerland Resort has introduced an all-inclusive model, with accommodation now covering meals, selected drinks and a range of on-site activities as part of a single package.

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The shift forms part of a broader repositioning by Dream Hotels & Resorts as it responds to growing demand for simplified, bundled travel experiences among local and regional travellers.

Nestled at the foot of the Northern Drakensberg, Little Switzerland is a family-friendly mountain retreat combining alpine-style hospitality with outdoor recreation and panoramic landscapes that attract domestic travellers. The resort, which began as a tea garden in the early 1900s, has evolved into a scenic destination for families and groups.

All-inclusive experiences

Guests staying under the new all-inclusive model now have access to daily breakfast, lunch, high tea and dinner, as well as selected beverages served during designated hours. On-site leisure and recreational activities are included, such as walking trails, mountain bike hire, mini golf, ziplining, obstacle courses, a driving range, go-karting and fly fishing.

Evening entertainment caters to both families and adults, with options including sunset sundowners at scenic viewpoints, cocktail-making sessions, themed quizzes, outdoor movie nights with popcorn, live music on select evenings, stargazing experiences and karaoke.

Children aged four to 12 can join the Dream Xplorers Kids’ Club, which offers themed daily activities such as arts and crafts, treasure and bug hunts, guided walks, tennis, outdoor movie nights, marshmallow roasting and fishing lessons. Babysitting services are available with booking.

Some optional activities, including spa treatments, premium drinks and specialised experiences, are available at an additional cost.

"The shift to the all-inclusive model allows guests to enjoy their stay without worrying about incremental costs," says Gerhard van den Heever, general manager at Little Switzerland Resort. "Dining, entertainment and accommodation are included, giving families the freedom to experience the natural surroundings fully."

Nick Dickson, CEO and group custodian of Dream Hotels & Resorts, adds: "The all-inclusive model reflects evolving travel preferences. We aim to provide bundled leisure experiences while maintaining quality service and operational sustainability."