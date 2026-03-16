Introducing Hazel Oaks: sustainable luxury in Upper Constantia

Set in one of Constantia’s most historic and picturesque neighbourhoods, the newly launched Hazel Oaks estate introduces an exclusive vision of contemporary luxury living.

Source: Supplied. Artist's impression.

Long celebrated for its world-class wine estates, acclaimed restaurants, and leafy natural surroundings, Constantia continues to attract discerning local and international buyers seeking space, privacy, and lifestyle appeal.

Reflecting this renewed momentum, Hazel Oaks is a boutique residential development located in the prestigious Constantia Upper. Comprising just six architect-designed homes on generous 1,200m² stands along a tranquil cork oak-lined cul-de-sac, the estate offers secure, sustainable living in one of Cape Town’s most sought-after residential enclaves.

Andre Krige of Innovate Property, co-developer of the project, says: “The opportunity arose to develop a rare, well-positioned site in Upper Constantia. The development is boutique and beautifully integrated into the natural environment.”

Source: Supplied. Artist's impression.

David Talbot of Platform, also a co-developer, adds that the broader Constantia Valley carries strong historical and environmental significance. “The site called for architecture that is intrinsic to its location, drawing on the vernacular, while responding to contemporary premium lifestyle associated with this most exclusive neighbourhood. Particular attention was given to preserving mature trees, maximising mountain views and designing for premium contemporary living.”

Talbot elaborates that “the design elements include clean, modern lines softened with natural materials, timber and stone accents that nod to the valley’s agricultural heritage, generous glazing to frame mountain views, and strong indoor-outdoor flow suited to the Constantia climate. Large open ceiling volumes with exposed trusses enhance light and a sense of openness. Rather than replicate historical styles, the aim is to reinterpret them in a refined, modern way.”

Modern luxury demand

Upper Constantia continues to see strong demand for secure, modern homes within established residential nodes. Many of the area’s larger, older properties require extensive upgrades, and buyers are increasingly seeking turnkey luxury homes offering energy-efficient design, advanced security, manageable erf sizes, and lock-up-and-go convenience. Hazel Oaks addresses these preferences with its deliberately boutique scale, providing privacy and exclusivity rarely found in larger estates.

Source: Supplied. Artist's impression.

Sustainability is embedded in both home design and estate infrastructure, with solar panels and battery backup, heat pump water heating, water-wise landscaping with borehole irrigation, stormwater management, and energy-efficient lighting and appliances. These measures reduce environmental impact, and long-term operating costs for homeowners.

Security features include controlled access with intercom and remote entry, perimeter walls, CCTV monitoring with thermal off-site surveillance, and integrated alarm capability within each residence, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor living and family life with peace of mind.

Boutique estate appeal

Construction is expected to take approximately 16 months, with completion anticipated in November 2027.

“Buyers increasingly prioritise security, community management standards and reduced maintenance responsibilities. Hazel Oaks provides privacy and protection without the scale or anonymity of larger estates,” Krige explains.

“Constantia remains one of Cape Town’s most resilient residential nodes, with sustained demand for well-designed estates. Hazel Oaks offers environmental sensitivity, architectural refinement, boutique exclusivity, and modern lifestyle convenience. It represents a rare, once-in-a-generation investment opportunity in one of Constantia’s most sought-after residential settings,” he concludes.