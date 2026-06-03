South Africa
Tourism Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bluegrass DigitalFusionDesignCape Town TourismEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why The Capital is betting on longer stays in Gqeberha

    The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts has officially expanded into the Eastern Cape with the opening of The Capital Boardwalk, a R270m development that introduces Gqeberha's first aparthotel, alongside new conferencing, leisure and hospitality facilities.
    Robin FredericksBy Robin Fredericks
    3 Jun 2026
    3 Jun 2026
    Why The Capital is betting on longer stays in Gqeberha

    Located within the Boardwalk precinct, the development includes 145 hotel rooms and apartments, conferencing facilities, a co-working hub, restaurant, gym and family-friendly leisure spaces, offering guests direct access to the beachfront, casino and shopping centre.

    The launch marks The Capital Hotel Group's first property in the Eastern Cape and forms part of the group's broader national growth strategy.

    Speaking at the launch event, The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts founder and CEO Marc Wachsberger said the development was designed to address a gap in the local accommodation market.

    Addressing a gap in the market

    While Gqeberha has an established hotel sector, Wachsberger believes there has been limited accommodation designed specifically for longer stays.

    "There is nothing that really allows someone to stay for two weeks or a month while working on a project, while also having the flexibility to bring family along over weekends," he said.

    The aparthotel model combines traditional hotel services with apartment-style accommodation, offering facilities such as kitchens, laundry services and additional living space that appeal to longer-stay guests.

    The property includes a range of accommodation options, from standard hotel rooms and studios to multi-bedroom apartments and penthouses.

    Why The Capital is betting on longer stays in Gqeberha
    Why The Capital is betting on longer stays in Gqeberha
    Why The Capital is betting on longer stays in Gqeberha

    Beyond accommodation, the development incorporates co-working facilities, conferencing space, leisure amenities and entertainment offerings designed to cater for a range of travel needs.

    Confidence in Gqeberha's future

    For Wachsberger, the decision to invest in Gqeberha was driven by confidence in both the city and the Boardwalk precinct.

    He described the development as an opportunity to bring a new hospitality experience to the metro while contributing to broader economic activity in the region.

    The project has created around 200 jobs and added new conferencing and accommodation capacity to Nelson Mandela Bay's tourism and business events offering.

    "Gqeberha has all the ingredients of a rising coastal hub," Wachsberger previously said when announcing the development.

    He added: "We see enormous potential in the region not just as a tourism destination, but as a community ready to thrive."

    Why The Capital is betting on longer stays in Gqeberha

    Blending business and leisure travel

    The Capital Boardwalk also reflects broader shifts within the hospitality sector as travellers increasingly blend business and leisure travel.

    The aparthotel model is increasingly being adopted globally as travellers seek greater flexibility, particularly when combining work and leisure travel.

    As hospitality groups continue exploring growth opportunities outside South Africa's traditional tourism centres, developments such as The Capital Boardwalk signal growing confidence in regional cities and evolving traveller expectations.

    All images supplied by The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts

    Read more: tourism investment, hospitality industry, Accommodation, hotel development, business travel, conferencing, Eastern Cape tourism, Marc Wachsberger, leisure travel, Robin Fredericks, aparthotel
    Share this article

    About Robin Fredericks

    Editor at Bizcommunity.
      TopicsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz