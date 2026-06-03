GCC market presents growing opportunity for South African tourism

South African tourism businesses have been encouraged to strengthen their focus on the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, with industry leaders highlighting growing demand from some of the world's highest-spending travellers.

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The opportunity was explored during a Satsa webinar focused on unlocking Middle East market opportunities for Southern Africa. The session featured insights from Satsa CEO David Frost, former Satsa deputy chairperson Rob Heath, Afzal Parambil, regional manager for Southern Africa at Emirates Airline, and Rakhi Purohit, head of dnata Representation Services.

Market diversification gaining importance

Opening the webinar, Frost said the Middle East remains an important market for South African tourism and one that has historically received less attention than some of the country's traditional source markets.

He noted that tourism businesses are increasingly looking to diversify their source markets as global travel patterns continue to evolve.

Heath echoed the sentiment, highlighting the growing interest in the region and pointing to the expansion of South Africa's presence at trade platforms such as the Arabian Travel Market over recent years.

High-value travellers driving opportunity

Purohit said the GCC market continues to present significant opportunities for destinations able to meet the needs of premium travellers.

According to data presented during the webinar, GCC travellers spend between $2,500 and $3,500 per trip on average, substantially higher than global averages.

She noted that GCC residents account for around 10% of global outbound travel spending despite representing only a small percentage of the world's population.

Family travel, luxury experiences, shopping, nature-based tourism and longer stays remain among the key drivers influencing travel decisions across the region.

South Africa aligned with traveller preferences

Speakers said South Africa is well-positioned to benefit from these trends because of its diverse tourism offerings.

Wildlife experiences, outdoor attractions, luxury accommodation, family-friendly travel products and value-for-money experiences were identified as areas of strong appeal for GCC travellers.

Purohit said South Africa's favourable exchange rate further strengthens its competitiveness, allowing visitors to access premium experiences at comparatively attractive prices.

The discussion also highlighted growing demand for experiential travel, with travellers increasingly seeking authentic and personalised experiences.

Connectivity supports growth

Aviation connectivity was identified as a key factor in supporting future tourism growth from the region.

Parambil said Emirates plans to increase its South African operations to 56 weekly flights across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban from July 2026.

He said South Africa remains one of the airline's most important African markets and continues to generate strong demand across both leisure and business travel segments.

Data presented during the webinar showed particularly strong growth from Saudi Arabia, where visitor numbers to South Africa increased by almost 18% year on year.

Cape Town remains the leading South African destination for GCC travellers, accounting for the majority of hotel bookings from the region.

Industry collaboration remains essential

Throughout the discussion, speakers emphasised the importance of collaboration between tourism businesses, destination marketers, airlines and trade partners.

Areas identified for further development included destination training, familiarisation trips, travel trade engagement and targeted marketing initiatives aimed at increasing awareness of South Africa within the GCC market.

The discussion highlighted the growing importance of the GCC market for South African tourism, with speakers pointing to increasing traveller demand, strong spending power and improved connectivity between the two regions.