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    Sarah Barratt wins South Africa's top safari guide title

    Sarah Barratt of Thornybush Game Lodge has been named the 2026 Safari Guide of the Year (SGOTY) following a five-day competition that tested finalists across nine disciplines spanning the full scope of modern safari guiding.
    29 Jun 2026
    29 Jun 2026
    Source: Supplied | Sarah Barratt of Thornybush Game Lodge
    Source: Supplied | Sarah Barratt of Thornybush Game Lodge

    Her victory marks a milestone for the profession, making her only the second woman to win the title since the competition was established 15 years ago.

    Testing South Africa's leading safari guides

    Hosted at Amani Safari Camp in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, the competition assessed finalists on track and sign identification, birding, storytelling, guided walks, photographic guiding, hospitality, professionalism, advanced rifle handling and guided game drives.

    Barratt claimed first place in the industry ambassador and professionalism category, as well as the guided game drive assessment. Otto Scribante of Singita was named runner-up.

    Accepting the title, Barratt said: "It has been an incredible honour to share this journey with my fellow finalists. The level of knowledge, professionalism and passion on display throughout the week has been inspiring, and it has been a privilege to learn from and compete alongside them."

    Recognising guiding excellence

    Now in its 15th year, Safari Guide of the Year is regarded as one of South Africa's leading professional guiding competitions, recognising the knowledge, technical skills and guest experience that underpin the country's safari industry.

    This year's track and sign challenge attracted more than 2,000 participants through an online quiz hosted by Latest Sightings, with only 37% identifying the correct answer, highlighting the specialist expertise required of professional guides.

    Photography also remained one of the competition's most demanding disciplines, reflecting the growing importance of helping guests capture memorable wildlife experiences.

    2026 category winners

    The individual category winners were:

    • Track and sign: Samantha Snodgrass
    • Birding: Otto Scribante
    • Guided photographic experience: Otto Scribante
    • Storytelling: Patrick Kepe
    • Guided walk: Samantha Snodgrass
    • Hospitality: Jordan Davidson
    • Industry ambassador and professionalism: Sarah Barratt
    • Advanced rifle handling: Otto Scribante
    • Guided game drive: Sarah Barratt

    Read more: tourism industry, wildlife tourism, South Africa Tourism, tourism and travel
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