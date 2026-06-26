Air Europa launches direct Madrid-Johannesburg route

Air Europa has launched its inaugural direct service between Madrid and Johannesburg, introducing a three-times-weekly route that will operate more than 300 flights a year and offer over 92,000 seats annually between South Africa and Spain.

Source: Supplied via Air Europa

The airline's Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, 25 June, marking Air Europa's first scheduled service to sub-Saharan Africa. The route also provides passengers with onward connections to more than 55 destinations across Spain, Europe and the Americas.

Strengthening international connectivity

The new route is expected to boost tourism, trade, investment and business travel between Southern Africa, Europe and Latin America while reinforcing Johannesburg's position as one of the continent's leading aviation hubs.

Passengers travelling via Madrid will have access to Air Europa's international network, while travellers arriving in Johannesburg can connect to destinations across Southern Africa through the airline's commercial partnerships with Airlink and CemAir.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Airports Company South Africa regional general manager for Cluster 1, Jabulani Khambule, said: "The launch of Air Europa's direct service between Madrid and Johannesburg reflects confidence in South Africa as a destination for business, tourism and investment.

"Every new international route strengthens our country's connectivity, stimulates economic activity and supports the continued growth of tourism and trade. We are proud to welcome Air Europa to OR Tambo International Airport and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

Expanding Air Europa's network

The Johannesburg route forms part of Air Europa's international expansion strategy and strengthens the airline's network between Africa, Europe and Latin America.

The airline will operate flights from Madrid on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return services from Johannesburg on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The schedule has been designed to provide convenient onward connections through Madrid-Barajas Airport.

The Madrid-Johannesburg service is expected to contribute to increased visitor arrivals, strengthen trade links and create new opportunities for business and leisure travel while reinforcing OR Tambo International Airport's role as one of Southern Africa's aviation gateways.