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    Cape Town airport restores runway operations after Kenya Airways incident

    Runway operations at Cape Town International Airport have resumed following an aircraft incident that disrupted flights on Tuesday afternoon, although passengers may continue to experience delays while airlines restore their schedules.
    5 Aug 2026
    Source: Olga Ernst via
    Source: Olga Ernst via Commons

    According to Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), a Kenya Airways aircraft, flight KQ784, suffered a tyre failure while landing at approximately 3.25pm on Tuesday, leaving the aircraft disabled on the airport's primary runway.

    Flights affected by runway closure

    The incident temporarily disrupted airport operations, with arriving flights diverted to alternate airports.

    Domestic departures continued operating, while wide-body international departures were temporarily unable to operate as airport teams worked with the airline and other stakeholders to recover the aircraft and restore runway operations.

    Passengers advised to check flight status

    The airport has confirmed that runway operations have resumed. However, some flight delays may continue as airlines work to bring their schedules back to normal.

    Passengers travelling through Cape Town International Airport are advised to check directly with their airline or the ACSA Mobile App for the latest information on flight times, delays and any operational changes.

    Acsa had earlier urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

    The airport thanked passengers for their patience as operations return to normal.

    Read more: travel, Kenya Airways, ACSA, Cape Town International Airport, air travel, industry, aviation industry, airport operations, South Africa airports
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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