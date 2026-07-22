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    CemAir restores Johannesburg-Richards Bay flights from November

    CemAir will reinstate its scheduled Johannesburg-Richards Bay service from 1 November 2026, restoring an air link between Gauteng and one of South Africa's key industrial and logistics hubs.
    22 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Cemair/Facebook

    Richards Bay is home to the Port of Richards Bay, South Africa's largest port by cargo volumes and Africa's largest coal export facility. The city is also a key hub for the mining, manufacturing, forestry and maritime industries.

    According to CemAir, reinstating the route will provide business travellers with a convenient and time-efficient alternative to long road journeys while creating greater opportunities for companies operating in KwaZulu-Natal and beyond.

    Through Johannesburg, passengers will also have access to onward connections across CemAir's domestic and regional network, making travel more efficient for both business and leisure travellers.

    Gateway to Zululand

    Beyond its commercial importance, Richards Bay is known for its beaches, birdlife, fishing and proximity to several of South Africa's best-known game and nature reserves.

    CemAir says the route will provide leisure travellers with easier access to the Zululand region and its wildlife, outdoor attractions and cultural heritage.

    Read more: airline industry, air travel, aviation industry, air transport, travel industry, tourism and travel, Cemair, air passenger travel
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