GreenWorking Awards 2026 opens entries for sustainable tourism videos

The GreenWorking Awards 2026 have opened entries, inviting tourism organisations, production companies and creative agencies worldwide to submit sustainable tourism videos for international recognition.

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Organised by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) and Spanish creative agency Normmal, the awards recognise campaigns that combine creative excellence with sustainability while aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Following the inaugural edition, the organisers say this year's awards aim to attract a broader range of productions and further establish the programme as a global benchmark for sustainable tourism communication.

Three award categories

The awards recognise excellence across three categories:

• GreenWorking Production Award – for campaigns demonstrating sustainable audiovisual production practices, including emissions reduction, efficient resource use, waste minimisation, responsible supplier selection and lower-impact production processes.

• GreenWorking Message Award – for campaigns delivering impactful sustainability messages.

• GreenWorking Global Award – recognising the campaign that best combines responsible production practices with an effective sustainability narrative.

"The GreenWorking Awards reflect a growing shift toward more responsible tourism communication, pushing the industry to rethink not only what it communicates, but how it produces it," said Alexander V. Kammel, CIFFT director.

"Tourism is one of the industries with the greatest reach into communities and ecosystems worldwide, and the stories it tells shape how millions of travellers behave. Rewarding the productions that get this right is how we push the whole industry forward."

International judging panel

The GreenWorking Awards jury comprises experts in sustainability, tourism, marketing and audiovisual production. The panel includes representatives from organisations such as UN Tourism, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the European Travel Commission, the European Climate Pact and Biosphere.

"In this second edition, the GreenWorking Awards go beyond rewarding excellence, driving an unstoppable shift toward tourism communication that cares for the planet with the same passion it brings to every story it tells," said Alberto Fernández, CEO of Normmal and president of the jury.

How to enter

Entries are open until 21 September 2026. Tourism organisations, production companies and creative agencies can register free of charge and access the entry kit and competition guidelines via the CIFFT website.

The winners will be announced at the World Tourism Film Awards 2026, the concluding event of the CIFFT Circuit, an international competition that brings together nine tourism film festivals worldwide.