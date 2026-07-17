Verified Impact launches free carbon accounting series for SA tourism sector

Verified Impact, a carbon measurement and benchmarking programme for boutique properties across Southern Africa, has launched a free online Knowledge Series to equip the tourism sector with practical carbon accounting skills.

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Running monthly from July to November 2026, the interactive programme is tailored for property owners, sustainability leads, marketing teams, guides, and tour operators trying to navigate carbon footprint metrics.

The knowledge series stems from the ongoing kimkim Climate Action Plan pilot, a joint initiative delivered by the Wilderness Leadership School, ETC Africa, and The Eco Travel Boutique. The partners are currently working directly with 25 properties across the region to replace footprint estimates with real, measured operational data.

Moving past greenwashing and industry jargon

The monthly sessions will be led by Duncan Pritchard, a greenhouse gas expert from ETC Africa, alongside other regional sustainability specialists. The curriculum draws directly from years of baseline data gathered across Southern African eco-tourism properties.

Programme lead Duncan Pritchard notes that the initiative aims to bring technical clarity to an area often obscured by vague marketing claims:

“It is important that the industry moves away from jargon, greenwashing, and theory that is divorced from what's happening on the ground,” says Pritchard. ‘We will be sharing patterns that are showing up across scores of real operations we are working with, and the practical thinking that comes out of them.”

Pritchard adds that verifiable data is becoming a critical commercial asset for local operators looking to secure international trade partnerships: “Climate literacy is fast becoming as essential to tourism as service standards or guest safety,” says Pritchard.

“Travellers are asking harder questions about the footprint of their trip. Agents and buyers are building carbon and sustainability credentials into how they choose who to work with. And properties that understand their own impact, and can talk about it with real confidence, are the ones building trust with both.”

“The problem is, most of the industry is flying blind on this. Few properties actually measure their carbon footprint, let alone understand what it involves or how their footprint measures up against peers.

"Sustainability claims are often more marketing than substance. And there's a real cost to getting it wrong. Carbon accounting is what ensures we keep sustainability claims honest and backed by verifiable data.”

Session timeline and focus areas

The one-hour interactive sessions allow participants to select specific topics relevant to their business operations. The line-up includes:

• Carbon Literacy: The Basics That Stick (22 July 2026, 11am) – Unpacking carbon footprint measurement, offsets, avoided emissions, and intensity reporting.

• Data That Doesn't Lie (5 August 2026, 11am) – Analysing portfolio data performance and identifying pitfalls that compromise data quality.

• The Low-Carbon Kitchen (26 August 2026, 11am) – Managing food waste, sustainable sourcing, and myth-busting property food footprints.

• Telling Your Climate Story (16 September 2026, 11am) – Leveraging front-of-house staff and field guides to communicate impact authentically without greenwash.

• Speaking Climate Without Spin (21 October 2026, 11am) – Credible marketing strategies that convert carbon metrics into engaging guest narratives.

• What Agents & Buyers Want (18 November 2026, 11am) – A deep dive with The Eco Travel Boutique into global responsible sourcing trends and B2B buyer demands.

Registration is open online, where industry members can select their preferred sessions. For more details, visit the official portal at www.verifiedtourismimpact.org.