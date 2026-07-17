2026 Hospitality Think Tank shifts focus to AI, geopolitics and climate risks

Hospitality and tourism leaders are set to convene in Johannesburg on 31 July for the fourth annual Hospitality Industry Think Tank, tackling a rapidly shifting landscape defined by rising climate risks, trade pattern realignments, and the practical application of artificial intelligence.

The event, which has moved to Emperors Palace to accommodate increased delegate demand under the theme "Oracle: A Senate of Visionaries Shaping the Future Together," serves as a key strategic forum for Southern Africa's tourism value chain.

Originally launched by Dream Hotels & Resorts in 2023, all proceeds from the 2026 gathering will benefit Touching Dreams, a non-profit entity driving community empowerment and conservation projects across areas impacted by tourism operations.

Navigating eastern trade shifts and AI implementation

This year's agenda reflects immediate structural shifts facing the broader travel economy. Key discussions will unpack how ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf, alongside changing tariff structures, are pushing Southern Africa’s core tourism and trade relationships further eastward.

A year on from the industry’s initial discussions on generative technology, delegates will also evaluate the progress made in training proprietary AI tools, streamlining data interfaces, and utilising cloud infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies.

Chris Godenir, Touching Dreams ambassador and general manager of the Peninsula All Suite Hotel, highlights how the scope of the forum has widened: "When we launched the Think Tank four years ago, the goal was simply to get the industry talking. What's remarkable is how much that conversation has had to grow with us.

"We’ve gone from sharing best practice to grappling with global trade shifts, the pace of AI, and a changing climate. The landscape is moving quickly, and it’s never been more important for hospitality and tourism to collaborate. None of these challenges can be solved by a single property or brand on its own.”

Climate risk, policy and municipal elections

With South Africa’s Municipal Elections approaching, major industry bodies—including Fedhasa, Satsa, VOASA, Sastra, and the TBCSA—will outline their ongoing lobbying efforts and collaborative work with the government.

As extreme weather events increasingly affect operations, the panel on climate resilience will focus heavily on how properties can secure adequate insurance coverage, manage rising environmental grading requirements, and fund sustainability transformations.

Dimitris Manikis, EMEA President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which headlines the event, notes the strategic importance of the gathering: “This is our fourth year supporting the Think Tank and it has become an increasingly critical platform for driving the future direction of the hospitality industry in South Africa and beyond. We are excited to once again participate, to be a part of an engaging set of conversations and to exchange views and ideas.”

The event's keynote address will be delivered by Johnny Goldberg, Chairman of Global Business Solutions, focusing on leadership and entrepreneurial performance within the hospitality sector.

Scaling up hospitality skills development

The forum will also provide progress reports on the Think Big Academy, a growing initiative that facilitates accredited training through the International Hotel School for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Following an initial intake of 20 learners last year, the academy is scaling up to place 100 learners into workplaces across South Africa for the 2026/27 cycle. Current students will share their feedback during the event's fifth panel discussion to showcase the practical outcomes of the industry's financial support.

The day’s proceedings will conclude with an Oracle-themed Gala Dinner from 6pm, featuring performances by Jesse Clegg, the Wits Performing Arts Department, and Moving into Dance, with MC Kyle Cassim.

Ticket and event proceeds will directly fund Reach for a Dream, the Endangered Wildlife Trust, and the Touching Dreams Think Big Academy.