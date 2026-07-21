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    Home Affairs launches digitalised Trusted Employer Scheme Phase II

    The Department of Home Affairs has on Monday gazetted the launch of Phase II of its highly successful Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), marking another major step in modernising South Africa's immigration system to reduce red tape, attract investment and support economic growth and job creation.
    21 Jul 2026
    Image source: welcomia –
    Image source: welcomia – 123RF.com

    Building on the success of the first phase, the expanded scheme will now include companies involved in strategic infrastructure projects, businesses establishing regional and global headquarters in South Africa, and qualifying entities in the financial sector.

    It also forms part of the department's broader digital transformation agenda and features a dedicated online application process that will ultimately be integrated into the world-class electronic travel authorisation (ETA) platform.

    Accredited employers

    TES uses a risk-based approach to simplify visa applications for accredited employers. This enables qualifying businesses to recruit critical skills faster, while upholding the integrity of the immigration system.

    To qualify, companies must demonstrate meaningful investment in South Africa, employ predominantly South African citizens or permanent residents, invest in skills development and operate in priority sectors.

    Applications to TES Phase II will be independently assessed by an interdepartmental committee to ensure a transparent, merit-based process.

    "The launch of a bigger and better TES is yet another marker that Home Affairs increasingly works as an economic enabler, rather than as a constraint. This directly contributes to the apex priority of the Government of National Unity, which is to grow the economy to create jobs,” Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said.

    He added that the introduction of a secure and efficient online portal, as well as the ongoing work to transition TES into the world-class ETA platform, also forms part of the department’s broader digital transformation agenda.

    “Through our vision to deliver Home Affairs @ home, we are irrevocably committed to building a ...department that enables investment, creates jobs, and makes South Africa’s economy more globally competitive," Schreiber said.

    Important dates

    Expressions of interest for TES Phase II are open from 20 July 2026 and close on 4 September 2026.

    The Government Gazette is available here.

    Read more: visa application, work visa, work visa regulations, Trusted Employer Scheme, electronic travel authorisation
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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