One-Stop Border Post Bill to intensify economic growth

Home Affairs Minister Leon Shreiber says tabling of the One-Stop Border Post Bill before the National Assembly serves as a testament to the Government of National Unity’s commitment to intensify its work to generate economic growth and combat unemployment.

Image source: Drazen Zigic from Freepik

“This Bill is set to create the framework for South Africa to massively boost regional trade and growth,” Shreiber said.

Briefing the National Assembly in Parliament on Tuesday, Schreiber said the One-Stop Border Post Bill will enable the BMA [Border Management Authority] and other stakeholders in the port environment to integrate and coordinate its operations with neighbouring countries through the creation of common control zones.

Quicker processing

Schreiber explained that the bill will speed up turnaround times at ports of entry, by eliminating the need for cargo to be processed twice when crossing an international border.

“For the people of South Africa, this bill will enable faster, more efficient, more modern, and more secure cross-border trade, taking our country one step closer to realising the vision of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said the Department of Home Affairs is working every day to play its part in driving the type of rational and effective economic reforms that will deliver growth and jobs.

“This includes the implementation of the points-based system for skilled work visas and the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), which has already significantly boosted access to high end skills,” he said.

Implementation of electronic travel authorisation

Schreiber explained that the work is now being turbocharged through the implementation of the electronic travel authorisation (ETA), which is automating application and adjudication processes for tourist visas.

“Once final approval is granted by National Treasury, the sod will start turning as a physical symbol of South Africa’s progress in redefining efficiency and security at our ports of entry,” he said.

Schreiber said studies estimate that even a 5% reduction in border clearance time can increase intra-regional exports by around 10%.

“I am delighted to report that the first 200 ETA applications have already been processed as part of phase 1 for G20 delegates, and that the system is working smoothly. As we open the ETA up to all tourists in phases, we will inject growth into our tourism sector on a scale not seen before,” he said.

The bill seeks to regulate the establishment of one-stop border posts through international agreements, to provide for the establishment of common control zones in the territory of an adjoining state, to provide for one-stop border processing arrangements, to authorise the application of the laws of the Republic and the adjoining state in the one-stop border post and to provide for matters connected therewith.