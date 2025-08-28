Tackling the "Big Five" - addressing the border challenges you keep hearing about

Global travel is booming again, while at the same time, border threats are increasing. This dual problem is putting government border agencies under tremendous pressure: they need to maintain national security while providing smooth and efficient travel flows. Yet outdated manual and analogue systems cannot keep up.

This is where modern border tech comes in. Today’s modern digital platforms bring together travel authorisations, biometrics and real-time risk checks to keep things secure and moving fast.

It is not just about speed. Governments need the tools to act quickly, confidently, and smartly.

These are the “Big Five” challenges border agencies face - and how digital tools are helping them stay ahead.

1. Doing more with less

Budgets are tight. Staff are stretched thin. And the tech is often outdated. Meanwhile, traveller numbers keep climbing while various threats are increasing and evolving.

Digital tools help address these problems. For instance, online electronic travel authorisations and e-Visas let travellers apply online from anywhere with no need for in-person consular visits.

Real-time updates to entry rules become easy to do with Advance Passenger Processing (APP), and it does not require systems overhauls. And biometric automated border control gates (a.k.a. eGates or ABC gates) and kiosks speed up ID checks, so border agency officers can focus their attention on the high-risk travellers.

The results are lower costs, faster passenger processing, stronger security and smoother traveller journeys through airport and cruise terminal passport checkpoints.

2. Keeping up with changing rules

Border policies can shift fast—thanks to politics, global events, and new rules. Agencies must stay in step with international standards, industry frameworks and regulations from the likes of the UN International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) One ID, the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its Entry/Exit System.

Rigid systems cannot keep pace. But more flexible digital ones can. Dynamic Advance Passenger Processing lets governments change entry criteria easily and share information with airlines to approve or deny boarding based on identity, documentation and risk profiles.

This allows government agencies to be flexible, compliant and ready for whatever comes next.

3. Staying ahead of health risks

Covid-19 showed just how vulnerable manual border checks can be. The health threats created long lines, lots of contact between border agents and passengers, along with slow health screenings.

Now, digital systems are built with health in mind. Travellers can upload test results or vaccine records before they fly for verification. Self-service eGates and kiosks with facial recognition make for fast, contactless entry or exit processing. And everything updates in real time.

It’s safer, faster, more accurate and gives travellers peace of mind.

4. Responding to mass migration/displacement

Wars, natural disasters, and economic crises are forcing millions to move. Borders need to handle sudden surges while treating these people with care and dignity.

Digital tools help make that possible. In a digital clearance process, Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) serve as the first layer, pre-screening travellers before they begin their journey. At departure, APP links to this data, allowing airlines to verify authorisation and to approve or deny boarding in real-time.

Upon arrival, eGates use biometric checks to match travellers with their cleared records by automating and efficiently finalising the clearance process. Together, these systems create a continuous, risk-based control flow from pre-travel to arrival.

For border agencies, it’s about staying in control, knowing who's coming and going, while being compassionate, even while under time pressure.

5. Stopping organised crime

Transnational Criminal Organisations exploit border weaknesses to illicitly move drugs, weapons, counterfeit goods and to traffic people. Manual checks alone can’t stop them.

Digital platforms offer a smarter defence. Governments can conduct real-time risk profiling using Passenger Name Record (PNR) data, APP integration with watchlists, biometric collection with ETAs, and travel histories to flag suspicious travellers.

Integrated biometric clearance links eGates and kiosks with digital travel applications, so only verified travellers can use automated lanes. This enables instant watchlist checks.

This strategic transformation empowers governments to intercept threats before they arrive.

The future of borders is smart, safe, and seamless

The right tech will provide enhanced security, together with smooth and fast travel. Modern border solutions help governments protect people, stay compliant, respond to health and humanitarian needs, and help economies to be competitive, attracting investments, trade, travel and tourism, while enhancing the traveller experience.

This isn’t just an upgrade. It’s a whole new strategic way of thinking about modern borders - built for today but ready for tomorrow.