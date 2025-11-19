New awards highlight top MICE social media performers in Africa

The inaugural TourismX Mice Social Media Awards and Annual Mice Social Media Report will recognise Africa’s leading organisations in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Mice) sector for their social media engagement in 2025.

Hosted by Gerom Media, the Awards coincide with Meetings Africa in February 2026 and aim to showcase brands and organisations that demonstrate innovation, influence, and effective digital engagement.

Nominations and assessment

Self-nominations are now open and free for industry participants. Nominating organisations provide public Facebook page details, and data on likes, comments, shares, and other interactions will be analysed to determine winners.

Gerrit Davids, MD of Gerom Media, said: "The Awards and Report will highlight the Mice sector’s most effective social media performers and provide insight into strategies that deliver measurable engagement."

Award categories

The Awards focus on Facebook, which provides the required engagement metrics and where most businesses maintain an active presence. Categories include:

• National African Convention Bureau

• Provincial/State Convention Bureau

• Mice Government Support Agency

• Convention Centres

• Conference and Event Venues

• Mice Airline Event Partner

• Mice Media

• Mice Technology Service Provider

• Team Building Provider

• Mice Trade & Industry Associations

• Mice Metro City Destination

• Mice District Destination

• Mice Local Destination

• Mice Event Supplier

• Mice Industry Event

• Africa’s Mice Business Event

• Top 10 Mice Brands on Social Media

• Mice Social Media Brand of the Year

Winners will be recognised as TourismX Mice Social Media Champions of the Year in their respective categories.

For nominations and further information, visit www.gerommedia.co.za or email az.oc.aidemmoreg@ofni.