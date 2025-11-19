InternationalMensDay: The mentorship void - Why men in tech need safe spaces too

When I think back to where my career began — as a young intern in London — I realise just how much mentorship shaped not only my professional journey, but also my understanding of what genuine support looks like. That programme was structured and intentional. It taught me that growth happens best when people feel safe enough to learn, ask questions, and make mistakes.

Grant Meldrum, head of marketing at BET Software.

Fast forward to today, I often reflect on how rare that kind of environment has become, especially for men working in high-pressure industries like tech. Behind the energy and innovation lies a quiet truth: many men are struggling to find spaces where they can speak openly about the real challenges of career and life.

In hyper-competitive environments, the expectation to always be on point can be exhausting. Men often hide behind confidence or mask doubt with busyness. The problem is, without safe spaces for honest conversations, we disconnect from ourselves and from others. Over time, that isolation erodes confidence and creativity — two qualities the tech world thrives on.

Through my work in learning and development, and in building several internship and mentorship programmes over the years, I’ve seen what happens when people are given permission to be real. Whether it’s a young graduate unsure of their next step or a mid-level professional questioning their path, the moment we replace judgement with empathy, we create the conditions for true growth.

That’s why I believe we need to be more deliberate about creating mentorship networks and peer support systems for men in tech — not just to talk about performance or KPIs, but about purpose, direction, and meaning. Internal programmes that pair experienced mentors with younger professionals can make an enormous difference, especially when those relationships are built on trust and openness rather than hierarchy.

Peer groups can also be powerful — small, consistent circles where men can share, reflect, and encourage one another. When done right, these networks remind us that we’re not alone in our struggles, and that asking for help is not a weakness, but a sign of strength.

If we truly want to build healthy, innovative organisations, we must start by nurturing the people within them. Mentorship is not a luxury; it’s a lifeline. And for men in tech — who are so often expected to have all the answers — perhaps the bravest step of all is admitting that we, too, sometimes need a little guidance.