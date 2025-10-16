South Africa
Kafka, CDC and Debezium walk into a masterclass… and change how you see data forever

Real-time data has become the backbone of modern digital ecosystems, from gaming platforms and e-commerce to logistics and social media. Yet, as data grows exponentially and changes by the second, organisations face an ongoing challenge: how to process, scale, and manage massive streams of information efficiently, without compromising performance or accuracy.
Issued by BET Software
16 Oct 2025
16 Oct 2025
Kafka, CDC and Debezium walk into a masterclass&#x2026; and change how you see data forever

In the second episode of BET Software’s Masterclass series, industry experts Duane Dicks (DBA technical lead) and Kayshree Ramdial (senior software developer) unpack the complexities of real-time data processing and share practical insights that can help teams architect systems built for speed and resilience.

The session delves into:

  • Scaling high-volume data streams for enterprise-level performance
  • Managing schema changes with minimal downtime
  • Integrating CDC (change data capture), Debezium, and Kafka for seamless data flow
  • Practical demonstrations showcasing real-world applications of these technologies

    Whether you’re a data engineer, developer, or simply intrigued by how today’s most dynamic systems handle immense volumes of constantly evolving information, this episode offers valuable technical depth and actionable knowledge.

    Watch the replay of this Masterclass Episode 2: Scaling Data in Real Time with CDC, Debezium & Kafka here.

    BET Software
    BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
