Kafka, CDC and Debezium walk into a masterclass… and change how you see data forever
In the second episode of BET Software’s Masterclass series, industry experts Duane Dicks (DBA technical lead) and Kayshree Ramdial (senior software developer) unpack the complexities of real-time data processing and share practical insights that can help teams architect systems built for speed and resilience.
The session delves into:
Whether you’re a data engineer, developer, or simply intrigued by how today’s most dynamic systems handle immense volumes of constantly evolving information, this episode offers valuable technical depth and actionable knowledge.
Watch the replay of this Masterclass Episode 2: Scaling Data in Real Time with CDC, Debezium & Kafka here.
