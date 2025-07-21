South Africa
ICT Software
#MandelaMonth: Digital transformation with purpose – how tech leaders can channel Mandela’s vision

Nelson Mandela once said that education is the most powerful weapon to change the world. Today, as technology leaders, we hold tools that could amplify this vision beyond anything Mandela imagined – yet too often, we use them merely to amplify ourselves.
Issued by BET Software
29 Jul 2025
29 Jul 2025
Author: Calvin Buthelezi, digital marketing manager for BET Software
Author: Calvin Buthelezi, digital marketing manager for BET Software

As BET Software, we recognise that the phenomenon of performative leadership has reached critical mass in our industry. We witness companies rushing to associate themselves with social causes through carefully curated content strategies, while their core business practices remain unchanged. This approach reduces meaningful social issues to marketing opportunities, betraying the very communities we claim to support.

However, the technology sector possesses unique capabilities to drive authentic change. Unlike traditional industries constrained by physical limitations, we can scale solutions rapidly and reach previously marginalised communities directly. The question becomes: how do we harness this potential responsibly?

The answer lies in embedding purpose into our operational DNA rather than our marketing calendars. This means developing products that actively address inequality, creating platforms that provide genuine economic opportunities, and leveraging our technical expertise to solve societal challenges. For betting software companies, this could involve responsible gambling technologies, financial literacy tools, or platforms supporting small business development.

Consider the difference between posting about digital inclusion and actually building accessible interfaces for users with disabilities. The former generates immediate social media engagement; the latter creates lasting impact for marginalised communities. Mandela’s approach teaches us that sustainable change requires this kind of patient, systematic effort.

The metrics that matter extend beyond traditional marketing measurements. We should track the number of previously disadvantaged individuals we’ve upskilled, the percentage of our supply chain supporting transformation, and the measurable impact our technologies have on community development. These indicators reflect genuine leadership rather than digital performance.

Moving forward requires uncomfortable honesty about our current practices. We must audit our hiring processes, examine our client relationships, and assess whether our products genuinely serve South Africa’s development needs. This introspection often reveals gaps between our public statements and private practices.

The opportunity before us is significant. Technology can accelerate the social transformation Mandela envisioned, but only if we prioritise substance over symbolism. This Mandela Month, let us commit to leveraging our platforms for progress rather than praise, ensuring our digital influence creates lasting change in the communities we serve.

BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
