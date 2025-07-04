WomensMonth: Why male leaders must champion women in tech, now more than ever

Each year, Women’s Day invites us to reflect on progress and spotlight the challenges that still remain. In the world of tech, where innovation thrives but diversity often lags, this reflection is more than symbolic. It’s necessary.

Kelebogile Dlamini, talent manager for BET Software

We’ve seen a positive shift. More women are entering the tech space, particularly in junior developer roles. But the reality is, women are still underrepresented in leadership, and the gap is not closing fast enough. That’s a problem. Not just for women, but for the entire industry.

If we’re serious about changing that, we need to have a very real conversation. Men in leadership must be part of the solution.

We’ve made progress, but if we are honest, it’s not enough. According to OfferZen’s latest developer report, women now make up about 22% of South African developers. That’s progress, but it still means the majority of voices shaping our products, systems, and solutions are male.

Even more concerning is what happens as we move up the career ladder:

The gender pay gap has widened, with women at senior level earning up to 25.7% less than their male peers.



Many women enter the field but don’t stay long enough, or rise high enough, due to lack of support, sponsorship, and visible pathways to leadership.



So yes, we’re seeing more women in tech, but not enough women leading in tech. That distinction matters.

Representation alone doesn’t solve for equity. If we want women to thrive, not just survive, in this industry, we have to go beyond hiring. We need to be asking:

Who’s being promoted?



Who gets access to high-impact projects?



Whose voices are heard when decisions are made?

The role of male leaders in driving inclusion

If men dominate leadership structures in tech (which they do), then they are uniquely positioned to accelerate change. Their decisions shape culture, influence hiring and promotion, and set the tone for what leadership looks like.

What male leaders can, and should, do

This isn’t about guilt. It’s about responsibility, influence, and the impact that comes when people in positions of power use that power to create space for others.

Sponsor, don’t just mentor: Advocacy matters. Women don’t just need advice. They need champions who’ll back them for the roles they deserve.



Advocacy matters. Women don’t just need advice. They need champions who’ll back them for the roles they deserve. Make equity part of how you lead. Look at who’s on your team, who’s speaking in meetings, and who’s leading key projects. Inclusion doesn’t happen by default. It happens by design.



Look at who’s on your team, who’s speaking in meetings, and who’s leading key projects. Inclusion doesn’t happen by default. It happens by design. Challenge biased systems: Whether it’s hiring, promotion criteria, or how feedback is given, male leaders need to ask if these systems are fair and inclusive. If they’re not, help fix them.

Women may be entering tech in greater numbers, but they’re not advancing at the same pace as men. Without intentional action from those who hold power (predominantly male leaders) we risk creating a leaky pipeline that loses female talent before it ever reaches the top. While efforts to support women in tech are growing, one reality is increasingly clear: we cannot achieve real transformation without engaging male leaders as active partners in this journey.

At BET Software, we’re proud of the women driving innovation across our business. But we’re also honest about the work still ahead of us. Creating a diverse, inclusive environment requires everyone at the table, especially our male colleagues in leadership.



