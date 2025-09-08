South Africa
ICT Software
Your future can’t wait: Just 1 week left to chase your dream with BET Software’s bursaries and graduate programme

The countdown is on. Aspiring tech trailblazers have just one week left to apply for BET Software’s ‘Dare to Dream’ bursaries and the company’s dynamic graduate programme. Both initiatives open doors to learning, mentorship, and career opportunities in one of Africa’s fastest-growing tech environments.
Issued by BET Software
8 Sep 2025
8 Sep 2025
BET Software’s ‘Dare to Dream’ bursary programme is designed to remove financial barriers for talented students pursuing ICT-related qualifications. Recipients not only receive tuition support but also gain access to industry exposure, mentorship, and career pathways within the company.

The BET Software Graduate Programme offers young professionals hands-on experience with innovative technologies, real-world projects, and guidance from some of the best minds in software development. It’s an opportunity to grow in a collaborative, fast-paced environment while making an impact on the African tech landscape.

“The tech industry moves fast, and so do opportunities. We’re looking for young people with big dreams, sharp skills, and the drive to make a difference,” says Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software. “Whether you’re a student aiming for your first degree or a graduate ready to code your future, this is your chance to take the leap.”

Applications for the bursary programme close on 16 September 2025, and for the graduate programme on 15 September 2025.

For the BET Software ‘Dare to Dream’ Bursary Programme, apply here.

For the BET Software Graduate Programme, apply here.

bursary, BET Software
BET Software
BET Software is on a mission to push technological boundaries to create world-class online and retail betting solutions, as well as other pioneering software solutions and systems.
