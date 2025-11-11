10 bursaries up for grabs in Capsicum Hospitality & Culinary Leadership Challenge 2026

Attention aspiring chefs and event professionals: applications for the Capsicum Hospitality & Culinary Leadership Challenge 2026 Bursary Competition are officially open.

The 2026 Challenge comprises two distinct competitions: the Culinary Bursary Competition and the Hospitality (Conference & Events) Bursary Competition, each designed to identify, inspire, and reward exceptional emerging talent across the country. Entrants may apply for only one of the two competitions (culinary or hospitality).

Supplied image

1. The Culinary Bursary Competition

For those who dream of donning the chef’s jacket and commanding the kitchen, the Culinary Bursary Competition is the gateway to a professional culinary career. Open to South African citizens aged 17 years and older (who will be 18 by 30 June 30 2026), the competition invites applications for the Professional Chef Programme (valued at R116,600*) and the Professional Patisserie Programme (valued at R107,795*), each offered as a one-year full-time course.

Each of Capsicum’s seven campuses nationwide will award one Culinary Bursary, ensuring that talented individuals from all corners of South Africa have a chance to shine.

The entry process is simple: Aspiring chefs must submit their application via the official Capsicum website. The form includes personal details, programme and campus selection, proof of eligibility, and a motivational essay (maximum 500 words) explaining why they deserve the opportunity.

Applicants must also showcase their culinary flair in a five-minute video, introducing themselves and presenting their chosen dish. The video has to highlight ingredient choices, cooking methods, mise-en-place, food safety and hygiene practices and plating technique, all while affirming that the work is original and unaided.

The most promising entrants will be invited to a live cook-off at their nearest Capsicum campus, where they will prepare one main course (for the Professional Chef category) or one plated dessert (for the Professional Patisserie category).

Judging will be based on presentation, technique, creativity, flavour and hygiene compliance, with the panel’s decision deemed final.

Finalists must arrange their own travel, accommodation, and ingredients and failure to attend the cook-off in person will result in disqualification.

While tuition is fully covered, recipients are responsible for costs such as uniform, kit and knife set, City & Guilds Exam Fees and learning resources, travel and accommodation.

Supplied image

2. The Hospitality (Conference & Events) Bursary Competition

For those who envision themselves behind the scenes orchestrating seamless events and unforgettable experiences, the Hospitality Bursary Competition offers a stepping stone into the dynamic world of Conference and Events Management.

Three bursaries – one per eligible campus (Rosebank, Cape Town and Ruimsig) – are up for grabs, each valued at approximately R44,480*.

Again, it’s an easy entry process: applicants submit personal details and a motivational essay via the Capsicum website, selecting their preferred campus. Shortlisted candidates will then be asked to present a concise event concept proposal outlining event theme and purpose, budget framework, venue and logistics, marketing and engagement strategy and audience engagement approach.

Finalists will then deliver a PowerPoint presentation to the judging panel, covering key event planning elements including objectives, budget assumptions, logistics, sponsorship strategy, risk assessment and sustainability considerations. And presentations will be evaluated for feasibility, creativity, professionalism, and budgetary accuracy.

As with the Culinary competition, finalists are responsible for their own travel to the presentation venue.

Key details

Key dates for both competitions (subject to change at the discretion of Capsicum) are:

Applications close: Saturday, 13 December 2025

Finalists notified: 8 - 12 January 2026

Final cook-off/presentation event: 24 January 2026

Bursary recipients announced: 24 January 2026

Class intake begins: February 2026

Bursaries are non-transferable and non-exchangeable and apply only to the specified programme and academic year.

For more information or to apply, visit the official Capsicum website.

*All bursary values are based on 2026 tuition fees and are subject to change.