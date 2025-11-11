Trending
MyBroadband readers have revealed their Black Friday 2025 shopping plans in South Africa
Black Friday starts early in 2025 – and MyBroadband readers are leading the charge.
A MyBroadband survey shows that 94% of our readers will start looking for deals weeks before the big day, and 73% say they’ll shop with retailers that reveal their offers early.
That’s millions of high-income, high-intent shoppers already planning where to spend.
Click here to book a Black Friday marketing package with MyBroadband.
These readers mean business:
- 94% plan to shop online
- 57% will spend over R2,500 this Black Friday.
- 34% plan to drop more than R5,000 this Black Friday.
They’re not window-shopping, either – they’re ready to buy, with nearly half of survey respondents saying they set a specific Black Friday budget.
What matters most is that they have the spending power to back it up.
- 87% make the purchasing decisions in their households.
- 41% come from households that earn over R40,000 a month.
- Nearly one in ten come from households that earn over R100,000.
When these readers go hunting for Black Friday deals in 2025, they know exactly where to look.
49% use online articles to find deals, 39% turn to banner ads, and 45% find deals in email newsletters.
This is precisely where MyBroadband engages them – across the same platforms where they discover, compare, and click 'buy'.
With 4.7 million monthly readers, MyBroadband is where South Africa’s top earners go to find their next deal – and where your brand needs to be before the buying begins.
Be the brand they find first – book your 2025 Black Friday campaign with MyBroadband today.
