    MyBroadband readers have revealed their Black Friday 2025 shopping plans in South Africa

    A MyBroadband survey shows that 94% of our readers will start looking for deals weeks before the big day.
    Issued by Broad Media
    11 Nov 2025
    Black Friday starts early in 2025 – and MyBroadband readers are leading the charge.

    A MyBroadband survey shows that 94% of our readers will start looking for deals weeks before the big day, and 73% say they’ll shop with retailers that reveal their offers early.

    That’s millions of high-income, high-intent shoppers already planning where to spend.

    Click here to book a Black Friday marketing package with MyBroadband.

    These readers mean business:

    • 94% plan to shop online
    • 57% will spend over R2,500 this Black Friday.
    • 34% plan to drop more than R5,000 this Black Friday.

    They’re not window-shopping, either – they’re ready to buy, with nearly half of survey respondents saying they set a specific Black Friday budget.

    What matters most is that they have the spending power to back it up.

    • 87% make the purchasing decisions in their households.
    • 41% come from households that earn over R40,000 a month.
    • Nearly one in ten come from households that earn over R100,000.

    When these readers go hunting for Black Friday deals in 2025, they know exactly where to look.

    49% use online articles to find deals, 39% turn to banner ads, and 45% find deals in email newsletters.

    This is precisely where MyBroadband engages them – across the same platforms where they discover, compare, and click 'buy'.

    With 4.7 million monthly readers, MyBroadband is where South Africa’s top earners go to find their next deal – and where your brand needs to be before the buying begins.

    Be the brand they find first – book your 2025 Black Friday campaign with MyBroadband today.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
