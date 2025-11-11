How sports betting puts South Africans’ mental health on the line

You’ve seen them while you’re watching the Springboks take on the All Blacks, checking out Tyla’s new music video on YouTube or while watching F1 reels on Instagram — a sports betting ad. As more South Africans embrace the allure of sports betting, they’re increasingly putting their mental health (and pockets) on the line.

South Africans have rapidly embraced the global boom in sports betting.

Still, the potential rewards may be outweighed by its risks to mental health, including depression, substance abuse, addiction and increased risks of suicide and domestic violence.

Mental health and gambling

In its 2024/25 annual report, the National Gambling Board (NGB) highlighted a 623% year-on-year increase in calls to the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) toll-free helpline, from 140,000 to over one million.

The report also noted an increase in problem gambling to 31%, up from less than 6% in 2017, and a 55% increase in referrals for counselling and treatment.

Referrals for treatment amongst youth aged 18 to 35 shot up from 787 to 2,034 in the past year.

A South African study found that more than 40% of callers to the helpline said they felt unable to stop gambling without professional help, 32% were experiencing financial problems due to gambling, and 13% reported legal issues.

At the same time, 14% were receiving help for other mental health conditions, 11% reported alcohol abuse, and 6% were using illicit drugs.

The South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) warns during Responsible Gambling Month in November that when gambling escalates from occasional entertainment to a habit taking up more time and money than a person can afford, it risks a rise in mental health conditions.

Beyond financial losses

Psychiatrist and SASOP member, Dr James Burger, says it is estimated that two-thirds of the South African population participates in some form of gambling.

Still, for the approximately 4% — about two million people — whose gambling has reached problematic or compulsive levels, the harms go far beyond financial losses.

“For many, gambling offers the excitement of competition and risk-taking, social connections, escape from daily stress, and the hope of quick financial gain in a tough economic climate.

“The fast-changing, technologically-driven landscape of online gambling and betting is driving a rapid rise in both the prevalence of gambling and problematic gambling, particularly among SA’s youth,” he says.

Betting on sports — from locally popular sports like soccer, rugby, cricket and mixed martial arts to a wide variety of events such as Formula 1, American football, or e-sports — is the largest and fastest-growing type of gambling in South Africa, growing by 76% year-on-year in 2023/24, according to the National Gambling Board.

South Africans wagered R761bn on sports events in 2023/24, mostly through online and mobile platforms, accounting for two-thirds (66.6%) of local gambling spending and outstripping spending on casinos, bingo outlets and limited payout slot machines.

“Research evidence and firsthand accounts by people negatively affected by gambling tell of workplace problems and loss of employment, damaged relationships with partners, families and community, higher rates of domestic violence and negative impacts on physical and mental health.

“In some cases, people engage in risky behaviour that exposes them to criminal elements as they seek to sell possessions or borrow cash to replace their losses and gamble further in the hope of winning,” says Burger.

“Feelings of entrapment, such as through debt or legal action, and the accompanying feelings of shame that they can experience, put individuals with problem gambling habits at high risk for suicide.”

Gambling disorder

Gambling disorder is a diagnosable mental health condition where the compulsion to gamble drives recurrent and problematic gambling behaviours, affecting personal and family lives and relationships.

However, Burger says the potential harms to relationships and income, and heightened risks of crime, violence and suicide, can also affect people with problematic gambling, who do not fully meet the criteria for a psychiatric diagnosis.

They may also experience these serious problems and risks, including risks to their mental health.

“When betting on sports moves from a controllable recreational pastime to an activity that a person spends more money or time on than they can afford, if they find themselves becoming secretive or lying about it, need to spend more to get the same feeling of excitement, neglect their family or work responsibilities, withdraw from social activities, or feel depressed, anxious or guilty about their gambling – these are signs that it may be time for a person to reach out for help,” he says.

Problematic gambling behaviours

Sports betting, particularly on online platforms, is not only the dominant form of gambling in South Africa, but also highly visible through sports sponsorships, endorsements by leading sportspeople and influencers, and in both social and traditional media advertising.

SASOP has welcomed recent announcements by the NGB of plans to tighten the regulation of gambling advertising, particularly online and targeted at youth and vulnerable groups.

Burger says the impact of “normalised and glamourised” betting on sports via routine exposure in televised sports events and on social media heightened the risk of problem gambling amongst young people, sports fans, and athletes.

“Sports betting operators entice people with the promise that the excitement of a live sports event can be intensified by putting a wager on it.

“Live in-game betting, wagering not only on the outcome of a sports event but on multiple moments within the event, makes online sports betting more instantaneous, risky, and attractive.”

“Young people and athletes may feel that they are better informed than the average person about sports, which can drive more problematic gambling behaviours as they try to beat the system.”

“Technology has made real-time gambling on live sports into an absorbing experience, but one that can be dangerous if it distracts from your real-world life and responsibilities,” he says.

Healthy limits

Setting spending limits, taking regular breaks, and avoiding gambling when stressed or under the influence are ways to try to keep betting within healthy limits.

For people who feel their gambling on sports is out of control, Burger advises seeking counselling along with installing ad-blockers on web browsers and social media platforms, and registering for self-exclusion from gambling sites.

Self-exclusion is a voluntary exclusion from any gambling activity, typically advised for at least six months when people are experiencing financial, mental or personal pressures due to gambling.

This allows the person to take a break while they obtain counselling and treatment.

Self-exclusion can be requested from gambling operators or provincial gambling boards, and free treatment is available via the National Responsible Gambling Programme.

“It takes courage, but it is important to open up to a partner or family that you feel you may have a problem, and to enlist their help in limiting your access to money.

“Debt counselling or debt review may also be a solution if betting losses have resulted in missed payments and arrears on home loans, car payments, rent, school fees or other financial commitments,” Burger says.

If you think you may have a gambling problem or are concerned about the gambling habits of a family member or partner, contact: