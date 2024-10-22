The thrill of competition, motorsports’ growing appeal

Motorsports have never been at the top of the ranks when it comes to betting sports, usually drawing in far fewer participants than other sports like football or basketball.

This has always been the case; but recently, things seem to be taking a turn for the better. Motorsports are talked about much more often, and even those who live under a rock are aware of the success of F1.

So, is betting on motorsports making a comeback? Let’s take a look at how motorsports fans are capitalising on this recent inflow of interest in competitive racing.

If there were one area we could point towards that could indicate motorsport betting is making a comeback, it would be Formula 1. The success of Formula 1 is legendary.

While it has always had a devout following, recently, it has burst into the mainstream and become just as popular as other promotions like the Premier League. It is undoubtedly one of the most popular motorsports, if not the most popular. Why is this the case you may be asking?

Well, there are a variety of reasons. Perhaps the most notable of which is the passionate rivalries between different teams.

