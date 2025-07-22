Automotive Motorsport
    Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb event set for Mother City

    Cape Town’s very own hillclimb will take place in a matter of months. Speed Classic Cape Town, as it is called, will take place on the final weekend on 25 and 26 October.
    22 Jul 2025
    22 Jul 2025
    Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb event set for Mother City

    Philip Kgosana Drive (previously De Waal Drive) will serve as the track for the time trial the 2.1km. The event will take place over two days. Saturday is reserved for classic cars.

    Sunday will play host to the more extreme, and newer, machinery in the King of the Mountain Shootout. Entries cost between R10,000 and R15,000, depending on which class you enter.

    course, as pictured, will use the contour road that runs from the edge of the city towards the Southern Suburbs at the foot of Table Mountain.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
