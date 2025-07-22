More #WPRDAY2025
Speed Classic Cape Town hillclimb event set for Mother City
Philip Kgosana Drive (previously De Waal Drive) will serve as the track for the time trial the 2.1km. The event will take place over two days. Saturday is reserved for classic cars.
Sunday will play host to the more extreme, and newer, machinery in the King of the Mountain Shootout. Entries cost between R10,000 and R15,000, depending on which class you enter.
course, as pictured, will use the contour road that runs from the edge of the city towards the Southern Suburbs at the foot of Table Mountain.
Source: Double Apex
Source: Double Apex