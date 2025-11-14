WorldDiabetesDay: Tackling workplace stigma in South Africa

On World Diabetes Day, 14 November, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is calling on employers to implement clear policies that address the needs of employees with diabetes, creating a supportive environment where health conversations are safe. A recent IDF study found that diabetic South Africans face stigma, discrimination, and a lack of support at work, with more than 34% diabetic South Africans reporting negative treatment in the workplace because of their condition.

Furthermore, more than 18% employees living with diabetes have considered leaving their jobs due to the way people with the condition are treated at work.

"Deeply concerning

Margot McCumisky, national manager, Diabetes South Africa, says these “deeply concerning” findings are a wake-up call for employers worldwide.

“It is indefensible that people living with diabetes are facing stigma, isolation, and discrimination in the workplace,” she said.

Almost 39% of employees diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and 30% of workers living with type 1 diabetes reported negative treatment in the workplace,

More than 22% of respondents reported having been denied breaks or time off to attend to their diabetes management.

In addition to its emotional and professional impact, the findings show that diabetes-related stigma can also limit career opportunities.

Nearly 18% said they had missed out on career development or training opportunities because of their condition.

A culture of silence compounds these barriers.

One in 10 employees living with diabetes has not disclosed their condition to their employer, with 31% of those saying they feared being treated differently.

At least 13% of these respondents were concerned that disclosure could limit their career progression.

Many employees living with diabetes continue to rely on peer-level support.

Only 19% have confided in just one trusted colleague, while 44% have shared their diagnosis with just a few people at work.

These figures highlight the discomfort in addressing diabetes through formal workplace channels and underline the need for organisations to create more supportive and inclusive environments.

The study also found that daily diabetes management is a source of anxiety for many employees.

More than 22% were not comfortable administering insulin at work, while a similar amount, 21%, felt the same about checking blood glucose levels.

Imposing unnecessary stress

Without adequate support, these routine medical needs can become daily challenges in the workplace, imposing unnecessary stress on employees with diabetes.

The global study revealed significant regional variation.

Reported rates of negative treatment were highest in Pakistan (68%), followed by India (55%) and the United States (42%), with other countries showing varying degrees of stigma.

“No one should have to hide their condition out of fear of being treated differently or denied opportunities,” added McCumisky.

“Living with diabetes requires ongoing management, and workplaces must recognise the physical and mental toll it can take.

“Simple changes, like flexible schedules and private spaces to check glucose levels or administer insulin or other medications, can make a world of difference.

“We want employers everywhere to look closely at how they support people living with diabetes.

“Employees with diabetes deserve respect, understanding, and equal opportunities.”

For more information about World Diabetes Day, the impact of living with diabetes in the workplace, and downloadable resources to support the campaign, visit https://worlddiabetesday.org/.