Revolutionising weight loss: GLP-1s help South Africans cut sugar

South Africans have a serious weight problem. Statistics from the 2025 World Obesity Atlas suggest that South Africa’s obesity rate is rising faster than in many Western nations, with sugar addiction at the centre of the crisis. GLP-1s like Ozempic and Wegovy offer South Africans a way out of the sugar aisle and a lifetime of good health.

Even a BMI of 25 places a person in the overweight category, and at 30, they are classified as obese, explains Dr Tommie Smook, medical practitioner at Dr Smook & Partners and co-owner of practice manager RXME.

Not so sweet

September is Heart Awareness Month, and Dr Smook stresses that sugar’s impact extends far beyond waistlines.

“Sugar dramatically increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and even depression.

“This is no longer just about weight - it’s about survival and quality of life.”

Around 63% of South Africans under 70 already die from non-communicable diseases like diabetes and heart disease, with excess weight a key risk factor.

Sugar is everywhere. It hides in cereals, sauces, and even fruit juices labelled “100% natural.”

Research shows that South Africans now consume nearly three times more sugar than they did 50 years ago, with ultra-processed foods driving this sharp rise.

“We’re in a war with sugar, and sugar is winning.

“It hijacks the brain’s reward system, creating cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

“A soda contains about seven teaspoons of sugar - enough to keep the cycle going,” says Smook.

Over time, excess sugar raises blood pressure, inflames blood vessels, and builds up visceral fat around organs.

This creates the perfect storm for heart attacks and strokes, already placing immense strain on South Africa’s health system.

The rise of GLP-1s

For many, sugar’s addictive pull is difficult to break alone.

That’s where GLP-1 therapies — medications originally developed for diabetes — have become a global breakthrough.

These treatments mimic the body’s natural hormones that regulate appetite, blood sugar, and digestion.

By reducing cravings, slowing digestion, and helping people feel fuller for longer, they support safe, steady weight loss.

But the benefits go far beyond the scale.

The effects of the GLP-1s are to stabilise blood sugar and insulin levels, lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and improve blood vessel health, all crucial for protecting the heart.

Patients often see improved cholesterol levels, better blood sugar control, and reduced cardiovascular risk alongside weight loss.

“Within weeks, patients notice fewer cravings, improved appetite control, and steady weight loss.

“Combined with lifestyle changes, this represents the future of preventative health, protecting South Africans’ hearts while helping them feel good in their own skin again,” Smook concludes.