Dopamine draw(back): Endless streaming and scrolling are ruining our attention

In a world where we’re constantly engaged, moving from one screen to the next (using Netflix as background noise while we’re doomscrolling on Instagram Reels), attention is fast becoming the world’s most scarce resource. Almost half of the world’s adult population believes that their attention span has dwindled dramatically. What about those with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)? They’re dealing with the allure of the screen alongside an under-recognised condition.

In South Africa, poor identification and access to specialist resources of common mental disorders indicate a treatment gap of up to 75% with ADHD specifically going undetected.

Attention economy

“Smartphones, TikTok feeds and streaming platforms deliver an endless stream of dopamine hits.

“For individuals with ADHD, who already wrestle with impulsivity and difficulty sustaining attention, this constant stimulation can be devastating,” says Professor Renata Schoeman, convenor of the Southern African Multidisciplinary ADHD Congress and head of the MBA in healthcare leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.

Nearly half (49%) of adults believe their attention spans are shorter than they were before, with 66% noting that young people’s focus has worsened in particular.

“We live in an 'attention economy' where the media and platforms are designed to segment attention and fragment focus.

“Scientifically, our attention spans are not really declining; it’s the constant disruption of technology that distracts and fatigues us.”

Technology has reduced both the need and our willingness to engage in long and tedious tasks to achieve our goals.

“People check their phones far more often than they realise — up to 80 times per day versus the perceived 25 — and approximately 50% admit they can’t stop checking their phone when they should focus.

“This is a problem across all age groups, not just youth,” says Schoeman.

“We’ve become high media multitaskers with direct impact on our concentration, mood and sleep.

“We chase the dopaminergic effect constantly supplied by social media and instant (but short-lived) gratification technology such as gaming, binge series-watching and scrolling.”

Devastating

Schoeman says for those with ADHD, this media multitasking can be devastating.

“The constant stimulation aggravates forgetfulness, emotional reactivity and difficulty organising daily life, often straining relationships, increasing anxiety and leaving people feeling misunderstood or labelled as lazy, when in reality they are fighting an uphill neurological battle.”

She says Congress aims to explore the intentional use of technology rather than a wholesale rejection.

“We want to explore how the digital world shapes attention, productivity and mental well-being and whether technology can be harnessed as an ally rather than an obstacle.

“Technology offers powerful tools to assist those with ADHD, if used intentionally.”

Emerging research on augmented reality (AR) shows promise.

Tailored AR environments can assist in improving sensory processing and managing attention in people with ADHD, offering immersive, adaptive support.

The digital realm also provides access to online communities for emotional support and peer connection, as well as remote mental health services and mindfulness apps, potentially lowering barriers to care and increasing engagement.

Technology also offers the convenience of alarms, diaries and reminders.

Schoeman emphasises that everyone, but especially those with ADHD, should be mindful of their reliance on and use of technology.

“We need to figure out how to live better with the attention economy.

“Attention is a resource, much like time and finances, and we must choose carefully how we apply it.”