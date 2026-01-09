Historic advertiser interest as NBCUniversal sells out Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics slots

Just one month out from the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NBCUniversal has sold out its Olympic ad inventory, breaking previous Winter Games records as advertisers commit in unprecedented numbers.

Advertiser demand

The media giant says the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will launch its “Legendary February” programming, which also features Super Bowl LX and the NBA All-Star Game. The trio of major events has driven unprecedented advertiser demand, resulting in sold-out inventory across all three tentpole moments.

"With the resurgence of the Olympic movement, our strongest Sports Upfront in history, the early sell out of Super Bowl LX, and the remarkable return of the NBA, NBCUniversal has solidified itself as a sports powerhouse and brands have taken notice. Our partners have not only seen the power of the NBC Sports portfolio, but also the incredible results our robust sports programming delivers, which is why our company now sits in its strongest position ever for a Winter Games and is kicking off 2026 officially sold out of all our Legendary February programming," says Mark Marshall, chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal.

More eager to commit

Following the massive success of the 2024 Paris Olympics, brands were more eager than ever to commit to the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, with over 100 new advertisers investing in the upcoming Games. NBCUniversal also marks the highest linear and digital revenue in Winter Olympics history with the Milan Cortina Games, further showcasing the power of cross platform for brands.

Over 85% of brand partners are investing in Milan Cortina digitally and advertiser adoption of Peacock’s ad innovations has grown 31% from Paris 2024 to Milan Cortina. Additionally, nearly 60 advertisers have invested in unique marketing elements, +174% from Beijing 2022. Partners are prioritising viewer-friendly advertising, with over a dozen brands investing in sponsorships to offer more live sports viewing to fans, +75% from Paris 2024.

"The upcoming Winter Games, surrounded by Super Bowl LX and NBA All-Star Weekend, will captivate a highly engaged and passionate audience at scale in a way that no other media company can for advertisers. For the first time in our company's history, we have seen such unprecedented demand that we are officially sold out of our inventory this far in advance of a Games. We are excited to once again deliver fans a word class viewing experience; while providing brands the powerful halo effect the Olympics has to offer," says Peter Lazarus, executive vice president NBC Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships.