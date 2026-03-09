Black At’s new initiative 'Through Her Lens' seeks to transform creative sectors

Black At is launching a new global initiative called Through Her Lens, aimed at reinforcing, elevating, and advancing women across the 38 subsectors of the creative industry.

The initiative will launch in Lagos this month. Source: Supplied.

Rooted in the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5: Gender Equality, this initiative aims to address structural inequalities within the creative workplace while driving measurable global growth through action-oriented dialogue and strategic solutions.

Through Her Lens seeks to move beyond conversations and toward tangible outcomes—amplifying women’s leadership in brand management, advertising, media, technology, film, music, design, and broader creative sectors worldwide.

This initiative aligns with Black At’s recent membership in the Unstereotype Alliance, convened by UN Women, a global coalition committed to eliminating harmful stereotypes and promoting progressive representation in advertising and media.

A global strategy across continents

Through Her Lens will roll out as a multi-city global platform beginning in:

Lagos, Nigeria

Cape Town, South Africa

São Paulo, Brazil

Cannes, France during Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

New York, US during the United Nations General Assembly 2026

The initiative will convene private sector brands, government institutions, NGOs, financial institutions, and creative leaders to build sustainable pathways for women’s advancement within the creative economy.

Lagos launch – March 30

Black At will officially launch Through Her Lens on March 30 in Lagos, Nigeria, ushering in a powerful creative dialogue during Women’s Month. The Lagos convening marks the beginning of a year-long global engagement strategy focused on equity, access, financing, and representation.

Peter Ukhurebor, CEO of Black At, stated: “Creativity is beyond gender and borders. Exploring how we can magnify this beyond conversations is urgently needed across the globe. Through Her Lens is about building frameworks that ensure women are not just included, but empowered to lead.”

Speaking on women in brand management and creativity, Sarah Agha, marketing director, Nigerian Breweries Plc emphasised: “Creativity thrives on bold stories, it’s a combination of Art, Science and Courage. This conviction shapes how we build brands and forge partnerships to win in our market."

On the role of global accountability and representation, Elspeth I’Anson, interim head of the Unstereotype Alliance said: "There are still too few women in leadership, decision-making and senior creative roles across our industry. This is not a talent issue, it is a structural one. We must create working environments that enable women to participate fully, rise and flourish, while urgently closing the gender pay gaps that persist. The impetus for action is clear: UN Women research shows that companies with gender-equal leadership and inclusive practices outperform their peers financially and are more likely to unlock growth and new market opportunities."

Addressing the financing gap in the creative sector, Uche Nwuka, general manager, Large Enterprise Directorate Bank of Industry, added: “The financing gap in the creative sector continues to narrow, driven by increased business activity and improved performance across the value chain.

As a result, there is growing interest from investors and financial institutions in the sector. At the Bank of Industry, we remain deliberate in providing not only funding opportunities, but also strong advisory support and strategic partnerships to enable sustainable projects and expand opportunities for women in the creative sector.”

A whole-system approach

Through Her Lens adopts a holistic strategy that integrates:

Representation and leadership advocacy

Creative education and mentorship

Financial access and structured funding pathways

Global platform visibility

Public and private sector partnerships

Black At's mission is to create equitable access for Black professionals and women in advertising, brand management, and technology on a global scale—bridging local ecosystems to international opportunity.



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.