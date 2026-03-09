Realness Institute expands leadership to strengthen African film and television storytelling

The Realness Institute has announced the appointment of a new board and alumni advisory council as it enters its next phase of growth. The leadership expansion is designed to strengthen the organisation’s long-term sustainability while continuing to support the development of independent African storytellers working across film and television.

Realness Institute has announced a new Board and Alumni Advisory Council aimed at strengthening sustainability, mentorship and industry development for African screenwriters and producers. (Image supplied)

Supporting African storytellers through skills development

Since 2015, the Realness Institute has run skills development programmes for African writers and producers working in film and television.

Its work includes training, mentorship and industry access, with programmes such as the Creative Producer Indaba and the AuthenticA Series Lab supporting participants across different stages of development.

New Board brings diverse industry experience

The newly appointed Board brings together filmmakers, producers and industry professionals with extensive experience across Africa’s creative industries.

The new members include:

Dillion Phiri , filmmaker, founder and creative entrepreneur behind platforms such as Creative Nestlings, a network of more than 100,000 creatives focused on unlocking the potential of creative technology in Africa. (South Africa)

, filmmaker, founder and creative entrepreneur behind platforms such as Creative Nestlings, a network of more than 100,000 creatives focused on unlocking the potential of creative technology in Africa. (South Africa) Enyinnaya Omeruah , talent manager and film financier with experience across film production and distribution. (Nigeria)

, talent manager and film financier with experience across film production and distribution. (Nigeria) Moussa Sene Absa , painter, writer, musician and film director whose work has been recognised at festivals including Carthage, Fespaco and Berlinale. (Senegal)

, painter, writer, musician and film director whose work has been recognised at festivals including Carthage, Fespaco and Berlinale. (Senegal) Thabiso Molefe, media and communications professional with experience in television, strategic public sector communication and stakeholder engagement across the SADC region. (South Africa)

Alumni Advisory Council strengthens programme insight

Alongside the Board appointments, nine alumni from Realness programmes will serve on an alumni advisory council sub-committee.

Drawing on their direct experience of the organisation’s initiatives, they will support the Board and operational team in shaping alumni engagement and strategic direction.

Top left to right: Berry Hahn (Madagascar/France), Godisamang Khunou (South Africa), Kudi Maradzika (Zimbabwe/South Africa) Middle left to right: Lara Sousa (Mozambique), Maéva Ranaïvojaona (Madagascar/ France), Mimi Bartels (Nigeria) Bottom left to right: Tapiwa Chipfupa (Zimbabwe), Omotunde Akiode (Nigeria), Tshenolo Mabale (South Africa)

The council includes:

Berry Hahn , sales agent and independent consultant. (Madagascar, France)



, sales agent and independent consultant. (Madagascar, France) Godisamang Khunou , filmmaker and producer. (SA)



, filmmaker and producer. (SA) Kudi Maradzika , screenwriter, director,and producer, who was recently named to Forbes Africa Over 30 Under 50 list. (Zimbabwe, SA)



, screenwriter, director,and producer, who was recently named to Forbes Africa Over 30 Under 50 list. (Zimbabwe, SA) Omotunde Akiode , screenwriter with extensive experience working on live action shows. (Nigeria)



, screenwriter with extensive experience working on live action shows. (Nigeria) Lara Sousa, director, artist, and founder of Kulunga Filmes. (Mozambique)



director, artist, and founder of Kulunga Filmes. (Mozambique) Maéva Ranaïvojaona , filmmaker and producer trained in fine arts, working across documentary and fiction. (Madagascar, France)



, filmmaker and producer trained in fine arts, working across documentary and fiction. (Madagascar, France) Mimi Bartels , filmmaker and producer with extensive experience in production and film financing. (Nigeria)



, filmmaker and producer with extensive experience in production and film financing. (Nigeria) Tapiwa Chipfupa , director, producer and writer. (Zimbabwe)



, director, producer and writer. (Zimbabwe) Tshenolo Mabale, story development executive and producer. (SA)

Building sustainable structures for African filmmakers

According to Realness Institute managing director and co-founder Mehret Mandefro, the new leadership structure is an important step in strengthening the long-term sustainability of Africa’s film and television sector.

“Across much of Africa, the near-absence of government support for film and television means filmmakers are left to shoulder every risk alone — and that's simply not sustainable,” she says.

“With a committed, skilled and film-savvy Board now in place, and the deep experience of our alumni advisory council sub-committee, we are ready to provide African screen talent with the structural support they deserve — the kind that makes sustainability inevitable.”