    Precision. Power. Prestige – A fresh path to marketing excellence

    The Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) proudly unveils the brand-new Assegai Awards Membership Programme, an exciting initiative designed to transform how agencies engage with South Africa’s most prestigious marketing accolades.
    9 Mar 2026
    Whether you're a boutique agency carving out a niche or a large-scale powerhouse shaping the industry, this programme opens the door to industry recognition, professional growth, and exclusive benefits that elevate both your work and your brand.

    Why this programme matters now

    The marketing landscape is evolving rapidly, and creativity deserves a bigger, more accessible stage. The new Assegai Awards Membership Programme removes traditional barriers, making it easier for agencies of all sizes to participate, compete, and thrive in one of the industry’s most respected award platforms.

    By joining the programme, agencies gain a structured pathway into the Assegai ecosystem, unlocking opportunities that go far beyond award entries.

    What members can expect

    Members of the programme benefit from a range of advantages designed to support both creative excellence and business growth:

    • Enhanced access to the Assegai Awards, with simplified participation for agencies of all sizes
    • Industry recognition through association with South Africa’s leading direct and integrated marketing awards
    • Professional development opportunities through DMASA initiatives and programmes
    • A stronger voice within the industry, connected to a community committed to advancing marketing excellence

    A new era for agencies

    The Assegai Awards Membership Programme represents a bold step forward for the industry. By broadening access and encouraging participation, DMASA aims to ensure that great ideas—no matter where they come from—have the opportunity to be recognised on a national stage.

    Creativity thrives when barriers fall away. This programme is designed to ensure that innovation, strategic thinking, and measurable results remain at the heart of South Africa’s marketing excellence.

    Join the movement

    The stage is set for agencies ready to showcase their best work, learn from industry leaders, and become part of a growing community dedicated to marketing innovation.

    Precision. Power. Prestige.

    The future of the Assegai Awards begins here.

